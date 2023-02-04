New G7 oil price caps to degrade Russia’s war campaign – Yellen





WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – Western economies agreed on Friday to new price caps on Russian exports of petroleum products that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said would build on the crude oil cap set in December and would further limit Russian oil revenues while preserving global energy markets. supplied. The coalition imposing the measures, the Group of Seven economies, the EU and Australia, set new price limits at $100 a barrel for products that trade at a premium to crude oil, mainly diesel, and $45 a barrel for products that trade with discount. , such as oil and petroleum. The price cap, along with a European Union ban on imports of Russian oil products, which also comes into effect on Sunday, are intended to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, which began nearly a year ago. before. “The sanctions we have just put in place will now serve a critical role in the work of our global coalitions to degrade Russia’s ability to prosecute its illegal war,” Yellen said in a statement after the deal was released. The move followed a Dec. 5 ban on the coalition’s use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, financing and brokerage for Russian offshore crude oil priced above $60 a barrel. Yellen said sanctions and price caps are forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to “choose between funding his brutal war or supporting his struggling economy.” Russia’s monthly budget revenue from oil and gas fell in January to the lowest level since August 2020 under the impact of Western sanctions on its most profitable export, Russia’s Finance Ministry data showed on Friday. This month, Russia plans to increase oil exports in a bid to cope with an EU embargo, a price cap and a shortage of tankers, data from traders and Refinitiv showed. Yellen said global energy markets remained well-supplied and public reports indicated that oil importers such as China and India were using the price cap to “drive big bargains” for Russian oil. The measures are disrupting Russia’s military supply chains, “making it more difficult for the Kremlin to equip its troops and continue this unprovoked invasion,” Yellen said. In February last year Putin ordered what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine to protect Russian security. The International Monetary Fund this week raised its 2023 growth projection for Russia by 2.6 percentage points, citing “fairly high” export earnings last year and strong fiscal stimulus from Moscow. A senior Treasury official told reporters that while Washington was mindful of the IMF’s view, it remained convinced that the price caps were “changing the trajectory” of Russia’s budget because oil was a major source of revenue. Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russian-revenues-be-hit-further-by-caps-its-oil-products-yellen-2023-02-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos