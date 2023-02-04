Parents have to prepare their children for adulthood, and a trait that helps them become successful is being responsible. Teaching responsibility to children at an early age helps them become successful in school and the bigger world when they grow up.

So, how can you teach responsibility to children in a fun way?

Take advantage of the reward system.

The reward system or extrinsic motivation encourages internal motivation. Give simple rewards to your children when they do essential tasks. For example, let them put away their toys and reward them with a visit to the park. But as much as possible, do not use food as a motivator, as this might complicate the long run.

Make your instructions simple and concise.

You have to make the instructions simple and clear. If the chore is long and has several steps, let them do one step at a time. For example, you want your children to clean their room. Cleaning the room is composed of several tasks. You can tell them a specific task, such as sweeping the floor or making the bed. When the task is complete, reward them.

Make cleaning a game.

Household chores are really daunting to do, especially for children who only want to play. You can turn cleaning into a game. Let’s say you set a timer and whoever finishes the task first receives a reward. Others let their children help sort dirty clothes before the laundry pickup arrives by letting them throw the clothes in hampers like they are playing basketball. This teaches your children that sorting clothes is important before bringing them to the laundry service.

Create a chore chart to track responsibilities.

A chore chart is essential to track your children’s progress. Teaching responsibility is long-term progress that you need to maintain. Having a chore chart and placing stickers or magnets to track your children’s completed chores will give them excitement and motivation to do their tasks diligently.

Teach money management skills.

Responsibility is not only knowing how to do household chores and help others. Managing their money wisely is the most difficult thing in keeping responsibility as an adult. Give your children an allowance to teach them how to be financially responsible. It will allow them to decide on spending and saving their allowance.

Give your children alone time.

It is normal for parents being protective over their children, but do not overdo it. Let your children spend some time alone with their friends or give them time to do their hobbies. The space and independence they have will also mold them into responsible adults.

Teaching children responsibility gives children a sense of independence, accountability, and becoming someone others can depend on. Moreover, parents should not overindulge in their executive role. Parents should also show compassion, care, and respect.

Final Takeaway

Teaching responsibility to children is a challenging journey. It requires effort and consistency. Parents should understand the importance of teaching responsibility, along with academic excellence, to their kids. Start integrating these tips into your daily schedule to teach your children responsibility and help strengthen the skills they will learn.