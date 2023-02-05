Deep freeze hits Newfoundland, while northern Labrador battles storm





Freezing temperatures have put all of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador under an extreme cold warning, while northern Labrador is bracing for a storm that could dump 80 centimeters of snow in some areas. Environment Canada has wind chills between -30 and -35 in the forecast across the island on Saturday, with the coldest temperatures in the late morning or early afternoon, according to Justin Boudreau, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office. “As the day goes on temperatures should rise and wind chills should improve a bit, be aware it will still be quite windy and cold.” he said. Boudreau said the cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend. “We expect temperatures to ease by the evening, but then they will drop again on Sunday morning, but they won’t be anywhere near as bad as they were today,” he said. “I don’t think we’re expecting any mild temperatures on the horizon per se, but I think early in the week we could go above freezing, at least in the southeast.” Complete bleaching from time to time in #corner creek. Sometimes I can’t see the house across the street. Sometimes we can’t see the wiper blades on our cars. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/8JysegvG3V –@RobCornerBrook Parts of Newfoundland should also see “healthy flooding” and snow flurries, Boudreau said, with flurries possible in central Newfoundland Saturday night. “It’s mostly on the west coast, where the main stuff is, and on the south coast,” he said. “Visibility will basically be up and down throughout the day.” RCMP advise drivers to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary. Police warned of poor winter conditions and poor driving conditions on highways across the province. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro tweeted Saturday that there could be “an all-time high power system peak” as a result of the weather and encouraged customers to be energy efficient where possible. We are on track to reach a high power system peak this evening – like most of our utility counterparts in Eastern Canada. And while we’re not on an official conservation call, it’s a good time to be a little more energy efficient! Here are some tips: pic.twitter.com/Pm3VpJgY7O –@NLHydro About 2,900 Newfoundland Power customers were without power due to severe weather conditions as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Thunderstorm warning for northern Labrador Meanwhile, heavy snow and strong winds are expected on the north coast of Labrador. Environment Canada’s Storm Warning says between 60 and 80 centimeters of snow could fall in Postville, Makkovik and Hopedale, while snowfall amounts will taper further north. Strong northwest winds and wind chills near -45 are also expected. “We wait [the winds] rise to about 130 along many coastal areas today, so visibility will be essentially zero,” Boudreau said. In a Facebook post Saturday, the City of Labrador City said it is preparing warming centers at AP Low Elementary and Menihek High Schools. The city says citizens can contact the Labrador City Fire Department for assistance. Temperatures will feel like -50 with a wind chill in Labrador City and Wabush on Saturday. It’s been a long day! #NLwx #HopeNL pic.twitter.com/j9gTlDtuuW –@DalleyNicole Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/winter-weather-nl-feb-4-1.6737318 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos