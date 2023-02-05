International
PEI’s moratorium on shoreline development isn’t strict enough, critics say
Critics are taking aim at Prince Edward Island’s moratorium on shoreline development announced Wednesday, saying the restrictions don’t go far enough and lack penalties or consequences for those who break the rules.
Environment Minister Steven Myers said his department is teaming up with the UPEI Climate Lab to research and determine how islanders can better protect their coastal properties from falling into the sea.
“How would we move forward, what would be allowed, what would it look like, those types of things, and whether different areas of Prince Edward Island should be treated differently because we know that coastal erosion has more of an impact in certain areas, ” he said. Myers.
Myers said an interim policy is expected by summer. Meanwhile, the minister has announced what he calls a “moratorium” on the construction and development of the new coastline.
But the moratorium has caveats. Property owners can repair existing erosion controls, build new defenses to protect existing homes and bypass restrictions with a successful environmental impact assessment.
“We need legislation”
Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said there were “glaring gaps” in the plan.
“The government’s long-term policy objective is to produce another policy, not a legislative review and not introducing legislation as Nova Scotia did with teeth, that will actually protect our coast, Islander properties and Prince Edward Island’s environment .” he said.
“Policies can be overridden … there are no consequences, no penalties. So the policy is not good enough. We need legislation,” Bevan-Baker said.
Point Deroche Development
Bevan-Baker said the government’s plan also fails to address a controversial development.
“It does absolutely nothing to deal with the big problem that was kind of the catalyst for all of this which is the development of the development point on the north coast,” he said.
Private property owners at Point Deroche had approved large rock breaks before the moratorium.
“Thousands of tonnes of rebar are sitting on public land, on land owned and managed by the islanders and the government. And that’s clearly in breach of the Environment Protection Act and the Planning Act,” Bevan-Baker said.
In the PEI legislature in November, the province said the development had followed all provincial and buffer zone development rules.
“This policy, neither the moratorium nor the long-term plan from the government will do anything to affect that and that’s a big problem for me.”
‘No sense’
Mountaineer Bryson Guptill is trying to mount a legal challenge to overturn the province’s decision to issue a permit for Point Deroche.
“Stone armor on a public beach that is now basically trespassing on a public beach, how can that be approved? It makes no sense,” Guptill said.
“This is likely to be something that can be challenged in the courts.”
Myers said he doesn’t believe his department would approve another project like the one at Point Deroche with the current restrictions.
And he said any new policy that comes out to protect PEI’s coast would likely not allow it.
