Power is restored to most after the extreme weather warning ends





An extreme cold warning has ended for PEI, but not before records were broken, thousands were without power and others needed a boost to start their cars. According to Environment Canada, Summerside and East Point saw their coldest temperatures on record. At Summerside, temperatures dropped to -26.7 C, surpassing the old record of -24.4 Cset in 1931. East Point reached -26.1 C, surpassing the old record of -25.0 C set in 1971. Records in the East Point area have only been kept since 1967. Wind chills dropped to minus-40 across the province. The forecast calls for higher temperatures on Sunday at -4 degrees Celsius. As of 11:15. On Saturday, there were more than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers without power. By 4:30 p.m., that number had dropped to just over 300. Hannah Gehrels attaches booster cables to her car on Queen Street in Charlottetown after it wouldn’t start on its own on a bitterly cold Saturday morning. (Shane Ross/CBC) Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when temperatures or wind chill create a high risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Warming shelters were set up in many communities. Kali Ross of Charlottetown Mutual Aid said about six people spent the night at her warming shelter, and about a dozen others came to eat a snack, use the Internet and just be in the company of others. “We had a lot of other people stop by with donations, just to check it out and stop by, so it went well… It’s better to be over-prepared than under-prepared, I think we learned that with Fiona.” The center will remain open until at least 6 p.m., and later if needed, Ross said. (Jay Scotland/CBC) The Charlottetown Community Center was busier than normal on Saturday, including some new customers, manager Alan Hicken said. “Normally, they don’t stick around, but on a cold day like this there are maybe 40 or 50 at any given time.” About six people sought shelter at the warming station operated by Charlottetown Mutual Aid at the Jack Blanchard Family Center overnight, and several others stopped by to donate food and clothing and get out of the cold. (Stacey Janzer/CBC) The toll-free after-hours social housing hotline, 1-888-557-6049, is experiencing higher than normal call volumes, according to a government news release issued Saturday afternoon. A secondary phone line has been added, 1-877-368-5770. According to Environment Minister Steven Myers, PEI’s peak electrical load was the highest it has ever been. The electrical load peaked at more than 380 megawatts, breaking the old record of 321 set the year before. Maritime Electric spokeswoman Kim Griffin said the grid is still up and crews expect everyone to have power by early evening. The wind also caused disruption. The Confederation Bridge has been closed for most of the day to high vehicles, including buses and tractor trailers.

