The French Navy will sail for deployment around the world

Amphibious warship of the French Navy FS Dixmuide (L9015) and frigate FS Fayette (F710) will depart on February 8 for the deployment of the Jeanne dArc 2023 Mission, which will see the two ships that circle the globe.

Joan of Arc Mission is an annual deployment for the French Navy named for the former helicopter cruiser Joan of Arc (R97), which primarily served as a training ship for the French naval academy. After decommissioning the ships in 2010, the French Navy began using the mission name, with one of its three Mistral-class amphibious assault ships conducting the first deployment.

The deployment will continue for 155 days until both ships return to their home port in Toulon, France. A total of 12 port visits are planned. According to the plan, nine of the port visits also include an amphibious or land exercise by French troops. Seven hundred and ninety navy and army personnel, including 160 cadets from the French naval academy, will begin the deployment.

From February to March, the Jeanne dArc task group will sail from Toulon, transit the Suez Canal and train with the Egyptian navy before reaching its first stop in Djibouti for an exercise. From Djibouti, the task force will sail to Cochin, India and will also support the European Union’s Operation Atalanta, the EU’s naval mission off the coast of Somalia, en route. Atalanta’s mission is to protect World Food Program (WFP) vessels and other vulnerable vessels and deter piracy. Operation Atalanta also monitors fishing activities in the Horn of Africa and the Western Indian Ocean to monitor arms and drug trafficking, illegal coal trade and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

In Cochin, the task group is scheduled to conduct an amphibious exercise and then participate in La Prouse, a naval exercise in the Indian Ocean with the US Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The task group then sails to Singapore for an amphibious and land-based exercise there and then moves on to Jakarta, Indonesia for a similar engagement.

From April to May, the Jeanne dArc mission sails from Jakarta to Townsville, Australia, where it will conduct another joint amphibious and land exercise. It will then proceed to Noumea, New Caledonia, where it will take part in the French-led Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise Croix Du Sud. The task group is then divided into two, with Dixmuide stopping in Fiji for a ground exercise and Lafayette making a port call in Tonga. The two ships then rejoin to head for Papeete, French Polynesia, although no land exercises are planned. The task force then sails across the Pacific, arriving in June in Acapulco, Mexico, where it will participate in another land and amphibious exercise.

From Mexico, the task force will transit through the Panama Canal and head to French territories in the Caribbean, splitting up again. Lafayette will go to Pointe–Pitre, Guadeloupe, while Dixmuide is scheduled to sail to Fort-de-France, Martinique for training. While in the Caribbean, the task force will also support maritime counter-narcotics operations. The two ships will tie up again for the journey home across the Atlantic and Mediterranean and will arrive home in Toulon in mid-July.

As the Jeanne dArc mission prepares to launch, the French Navy’s Charles De Gaulle Carrier Strike Group (CSG) continues to operate in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. CSG which includes the carrier’s FS Charles De Gaulle (R91), FS destroyers connect (D620) and FS Provence (D652), and replenishment ship FS Marne (A360) has been reinforced now that it has entered service with the US Navy destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) on Monday, according to an update on French Armed Forces operations.

Delbert D. Black is the fourth US destroyer to integrate with the Charles De Gaulle CSG since the CSG departed for deployment on 15 November 2022. USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) and USS Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) also operated with the CSG while in the Mediterranean from November to December and the USS Truxtun (DDG-103) operated with CSG in the Red Sea in December.

From Saturday to Tuesday, the CSG conducted exercises with JMSDF JS destroyers Suzuki (DD-117), which is currently in the region as the 43rd Deployed Surface Counter-Piracy Enforcement Force (DSPE), Japan’s continuous rotating deployment to combat piracy in the region.

Charles De Gaulle CSG is now conducting Exercise Dare and Prevail 2023, which began on Wednesday with various partner countries.

Under Dare and Prevail 2023, the CSG has so far conducted an exercise with the Italian Navy frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F590), which is located in the region for Operation Atalanta and a joint exercise with Royal Oman Air Force and US Air Force Central.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Joint Staff Office (JSO) issued a press release on Thursday saying that around midnight that day, a destroyer and a frigate of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were seen sailing southeast in an area 130 kilometers northwest of Kume Island. Images and hull numbers in the release identified the ships as CNS destroyers Zhengzhou (151) and frigate CNS This is (599). The two PLAN ships then sailed through the Miyako Strait to enter the Pacific.

The announcement said a JMSDF P-1 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) of Fleet Air Wing 1 based at JMSDF Kanoya Air Base, Kyushu and a P-3C Orion MPA of Fleet Air Wing 5 based at Naha Air Base, Okinawa arrived in the shade PLAN. ships.

FridayJapan’s Ministry of Defense announced that in January, the Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P234) conducted monitoring and surveillance operations in support of United Nations sanctions against North Korea. The release said this was the tenth time the Royal Navy has carried out the mission since 2018.

