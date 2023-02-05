LIV golfers Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith miss cut at Saudi International | Golf News and Tour Information





Phil Mickelson has been talking and tweeting a lot this past week. It started with a few bits of Sam Ryders jogging pants at the Farmers Insurance Open and continued when he went to the Middle East to compete in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. At what he says is his college weight, he gave a few shots at the underweight, including an assertion that it’s harder to win on LIV Golf than on the PGA Tour. (His streak: 45 wins in 658 starts on the PGA Tour; no wins and one top-10 finish in eight appearances in the 2022 LIVs’ first season.)

With the Saudi international marking Leftys first start in three months, he is vowing to be a better golfer this year, saying before the start of the tournament, I am embarrassed with the way I played last year. I’m going to put it behind me and have a really good year.

Well, the results in this outing could hardly be called embarrassing, but they weren’t good enough to play on the weekend either. Mickelson missed a five-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole and shot a one-over 71 on Friday, and that, combined with his first-round 70, meant the 52-year-old missed the stroke with one stroke. He was joined in that category by world No. 4 Cam Smith, another LIV player, who went 73-69 (two over). The leader is fellow LIVMexico member Abraham Ancer, whose 66 took him to 11 under and a one-shot lead over American Cameron Young, who shot a second consecutive 65 after receiving a PGA Tour exemption for played.

Of course, LIV Golf is played over 54 holes without a cut, and so we have to go back to Mickelson’s start last year at the Saudi International to find his last cut made in a 72-hole event, when he finished T-18 . In a string of PGA Tour starts last year, Mickelson made just one cut, tying for 36th at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in September 2021. He followed that up with a T-30 at the Sentry Champions Tour without a cut , then missed cuts at The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, US Open and Open Championship.

Mickelsons last top-10 finish in a single-cut tournament is when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah.

