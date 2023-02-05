International
Economy news: IMF raises global growth forecasts for 2023
- This weekly roundup brings you the latest stories from the world of economics and finance.
- Top economic stories: IMF raises its global economic growth forecasts; USA, ECB and Great Britain raise interest rates; Global factory activity contracts again; India plans a big increase in capital spending.
1. The IMF increases growth forecasts for 2023
of The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly raised its global growth outlook for 2023due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the United States and Europe, easing energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
It still sees global growth slowing this year compared to 2022, but by a narrower margin than forecast in October. The IMF is now forecasting growth of 2.9% for 2023 from a forecast of 2.7% in October versus 3.4% growth last year.
The figures are in the last World Economic Outlook, which warns that the world could easily slip into recession this year. Central banks are likely to continue tightening monetary policy to fight inflation, and concerns that this restrictive stance could push the economy into recession have grown in major advanced economies, the report said.
The IMF now expects US GDP growth of 1.4% this year, up from a forecast of 1.0% in October and after growth of 2.0% in 2022. This is due to stronger-than-expected consumption and investment in the quarter third of 2022, a strong labor market growth and strong consumer balances.
The eurozone outlook is also up 0.7%, compared to 0.5% in October, although this is down from growth of 3.5% in 2022. The IMF says Europe has adjusted to higher energy costs faster than expected.
The IMF has revised China’s growth outlook significantly higher, to 5.2% from a forecast of 4.4% in October. Zero-COVID policies in 2022 cut China’s growth rate to 3.0%, putting it below the global average for the first time in more than 40 years.
India’s outlook remains strong, with unchanged forecasts for a decline in 2023 to 6.1% but a rebound to 6.8% in 2024, matching its performance in 2022.
Britain is the only major economy the IMF expects to contract this year. It forecasts a 0.6% drop in GDP as households struggle with rising living costs, including energy and mortgages.
For 2024, the IMF has slightly lowered its global growth forecast to 3.1%, from 3.2% in October.
2. The US, ECB and UK raise interest rates, but point to different paths forward
of The US Central Bank has slowed the pace of interest rate hikes but says there will be “steady growth” as it continues to fight inflation. The Federal Reserve has raised its key overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, taking it to a range of 4.50-4.75%. This follows six major raises in a rowincluding three consecutive jumps of three-quarters of a percentage point.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that while inflation has begun to slow, he expects several more rate hikes in the coming months and don’t see the Fed cutting rates this year.
US job openings rose unexpectedly in December, showing that job demand remains strong despite higher interest rates and growing fears of a recession, and that could keep the Fed on its tightening policy path. However, a decline in consumer spending for the second month in a row in December suggests a reduced need for overly aggressive monetary policy.
Fed policy has an impact not only on the US, but on global financial markets as it does currency exchange rates and other places often reflect changes in US interest rates.
of The European Central Bank (ECB) has increased interest rates by half a percentage point this month to 2.5% and explicitly signaled at least another increase of the same size next month.
We know we have ground to cover, we know we’re not done,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said, repeating earlier comments that the bank would “stay the course” in the fight to lower inflation to its target. of about 2. %.
AND The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the tenth time in a row, but backtracked on its pledge to continue raising them “forcefully” if necessary, saying inflation may have peaked. Rates are now at 4.0%, the highest since 2008, up from 3.5% previously.
The bank says its rate hike pipeline that runs through December 2021 is likely to have an upward impact on the economy. It is trying to curb inflation of 10%.
She believes Britain is still on course for a recession, but a “much shallower” one than previously predicted, largely thanks to a fall in energy prices. It now sees GDP shrinking by 0.5% in 2023, compared with a forecast of 1.5% in November.
News in brief: Economic stories from around the world
Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again in January, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery. However, Eurozone factory activity may have bottomed out, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing hitting a five-month high of 48.8, although any number below 50 still points to contraction .
China’s economic activity returned to growth in January, after a wave of COVID-19 infections swept through the country faster than expected after Beijing abandoned pandemic controls. The official PMI rose to 50.1 in January from 47.0 in December, as domestic orders and consumption pushed manufacturing output higher.
India will make one of its biggest ever capital spending boosts in its 2023-2024 fiscal year, as it aims to create jobs. It will increase spending by 33% for the year from April 1, bringing it to about $122.3 billion, after increases of 37% in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
Movement comes next India’s finance ministry said it sees GDP growth slowing slightly for the fiscal year 2023-2024 because the slowdown in the global economy will affect its exports. It expects growth of 6.0-6.8%, down from the projected 7% growth for the current fiscal year.
Eurozone GDP expanded unexpectedly in the fourth quarter of 2022, but only by 0.1% compared to three months ago. This means the bloc has managed to avoid a recession, although the outlook for 2023 remains weak due to a sharp drop in real incomes and rising interest rates.
However, hints of a recovery are emerging, with Eurozone economic sentiment rises to seven-month high in January. There is increased optimism in all sectors except construction as inflation expectations fall sharply. The Eurozone Composite PMI, which covers the manufacturing and services sectors, also points to modest growth, as reported in last weeks economic summary.
of The German economy shrank unexpectedly by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to three months ago. It is seen as a sign that Europe’s largest economy may be entering a much-predicted recession, although likely a shallower recession than first feared.
South Korea appears headed for its first recession in three years, as its trade deficit hit a record high in January following a 16.6% drop in exports. Asia’s fourth-largest economy relies heavily on trade for growth, but exports have fallen due to a global economic slowdown. South Korea’s GDP for October-December fell by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter.
Indonesia’s economic growth is likely to slow in the fourth quarter as falling commodity and energy prices hit exports and a widely expected global recession could accelerate the slowdown this year, according to a Reuters poll.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said prime interest rates will continue to fall. Turkey’s monetary policy has defied convention in the past two years, with unexpected cycles of rate easing despite rising inflation, Bloomberg reports.
More on the economy in Agenda
Will your energy bills start going down this year? Yes, according to 64% of chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum. But they say cutting consumption will be the most effective way to ease the crisis in the short term.
Women around the world are being disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis, according to UN research. He says women are the shock absorbers of poverty, noting that their position as primary care providers in many countries means they are often less able than men to increase their hours of paid work.
How do US employment numbers compare to the pre-pandemic era? Some sectors are still struggling, official data show, notably leisure and hospitality, which is almost 1 million jobs short of its February 2020 level. The public sector has also lagged behind pre-COVID levels .
|
