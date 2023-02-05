Experts from around the world gather to discuss indigenous rights

Plenary opening: “A conversation on indigeneity and access to justice”

If the word Indigeneity sounds difficult to define, it took three different panelists to distill and define it for the participants.

While the common meaning of the word usually means the fact of origin or natural occurrence in a particular place, it meant different things to the panelists.

For human rights lawyer Delme Cupido, the word sparks heated debate in his country.

In the African context, we don’t mean when we talk about our community, because obviously there is a sense in which all Africans are indigenous to the African community, right? said Cupido, director of the Southern Center for Natural Justice, an organization thatspecializes in human rights and environmental law in Africa.So sometimes when people talk about indigeneity, they can be quite controversial.

Cupido said this kind of discrimination leads to marginalization, discrimination of justice and lack of recognition and access, especially among Sn and Khoi people.

The laws aren’t on the books, but if you’re applying for a job, questions about your structure still get asked, even if you’re applying for a government job, Cupido said. If you try to open a bank account, they will say no for statistical reasons.

In Oklahoma, the word is associated with family and land, according to Stephanie Hudson, a member of the Kiowa tribe.

As a Native American, we are often asked: Should we call you Native American or should I call you an American Indian? said Hudson, executive director of Indian Legal Services of Oklahoma. My answer is always, you don’t call them either. Call them what they are, they are tribal. What tribe are they? Being indigenous to me means who is your family and where is your land?

In the Canadian context, indigenous tribes define who their people are, panelist Karen Drake said.

What makes us indigenous in my community, and other indigenous communities in Canada, is not our DNA,” said Drake, an associate dean and professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. “It’s not our genetics. Instead, it is the fact that we are nations or peoples.

Native health justice

Indigenous communities may suffer from a range of health inequities, including lack of adequate funding and access to health services.

But the system is slowly showing signs of improvement, according to a three-member panel of health and legal service advocates.

Moderated by Nikole Nelson of the Alaska Legal Services Corporation, the February 2 panel included Tamee Livermont, of the University of Minnesota Medical School; Robert Onders, of Maniilaq Health Center and Cody Nelson, of Anishinabe Legal Services.

All three agreed that tribal self-determination and flexibility is associated with better health and legal outcomes. This has already happened in Alaska, according to Onders.

In Alaska, tribes run eight hospitals and over 200 clinics. The average population of a village is about 250 people, many of them geographically isolated. When we look at doctors, you’re not going to put one in a community of about 250 people,” said Onders, who also has a Juris Doctor and a master’s in public administration. So what Alaska has come up with is a solution based on community. to have a health care provider in all those villages. Alaskan tribes have taken a system that had been there for thousands of years and somewhat westernized to provide the same level of access to health care that they have always had.

That’s not the case in the Great Plains at all, said Livermont, who went to medical school because she was tired of seeing her relatives not have access to proper health care.

“I’ve heard stories from my relatives about how family members who went to Indian Health Services died when they got home because they were misdiagnosed,” said Livermont, who aims to use her politics and clinical scale to empower tribal nations and improve health outcomes. When I discovered politics as a student, I found the ability to make systemic changes at the federal and state levels, health care should reflect the needs of the community, not the opinions or views of federal leaders working in our health systems.

Nelson said he has seen a big change in the court system since he graduated from law school in 2006.

I would say 90% of our cases were in state court when I started, said Nelson, whose firm provides free legal assistance to low-income Native Americans living in northern Minnesota to make sure they get culturally appropriate medical and mental health treatment. Now moving forward, I would say 90 to 95% of our cases are in tribal courts. Tribal sovereignty and self-determination have taken those cases from state courts, increased their codes and the number of judges, clerks and lawyers within the system. It’s just been an amazing transformation in our community.

Onders said he likes to see this transformation happen in the medical profession as well.

As a doctor, it’s relatively easy to train someone to have the technical skills to become a health care provider, Onders said. It is very difficult to take someone and train them to be culturally appropriate and connected to their community. It’s much easier to train a tribal member and give them all the health care tools.

Main photo: Panelists Delme Cupido (left), director of the Natural Justice Center of Southern Africa; Stephanie Hudson, executive director of Indian Legal Services of Oklahoma; and Karen Drake, associate dean and associate professor at Toronto-based Osgoode Hall School of Law are part of a panel titled Conversations on Indigeneity and Access to Justice during the Indigenous Access to Civil Justice Conference on February 1, held at the Memorial Union on the Tempe Campus. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News