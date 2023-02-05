



Price indices for vegetable oils, milk and sugar contributed to the decline in January, the UN food agency said, releasing two new reports on food production expectations. of FAO food price index fell 17.9 percent below its all-time highreached in March 2022 after the complete Russian occupation of Ukraine. The downward trend in prices was helped in part by a key deal signed in July to unblock Ukraine’s wheat exports amid the ongoing war. Tracking monthly changes in global prices of commonly traded food commodities, the latest index averaged 131.2 points in January, down 0.8 percent from December. FAO announced small price reductions in recent meat and sugar indices. Strong crop progress in Thailand and favorable weather conditions in Brazil outweighed the impact on sugar prices due to concerns over lower crop yields in India, higher petrol prices in Brazil, which supported ethanol demand, as well as the Brazilian real against the United States. dollar, the report says. In the same time, Vegetable oil prices fell 2.9 percent, stemming from low global import demand for palm and soybean oils and abundant export availability of sunflower and rapeseed oils. Cereal prices remained essentially unchanged since December. Wheat production increases INTERNATIONAL LAW Wheat prices fell for the third month in a row. The 2.5 percent decline is related to Australia and Russia exceeding production expectations. Meanwhile, slightly higher global corn prices had fueled strong demand for exports from Brazil and concerns about dry conditions in Argentina. Raising cheese for the holidays Cheese became slightly more expensive despite milk prices averaging 1.4 percent lower than in December, which came on the back of lighter demand from major importers and increased supplies from New Zealand. The currency moves boosted prices alongside a recovery in food services and retail sales in Western Europe after the New Year holiday. global rice prices increased by 6.2 percent from December, caused by tighter availabilities. Other factors are involved strong local demand in some Asian exporting countries and exchange rate movements. New cereal forecasts In his last Overview of Cereal Supply and Demandhost FAO International grain trade in the period 2022/23 will decrease by 1.7 percent from the record level of previous years, to 474 million tons. Early indications point to the potential area extensions for planting winter wheat in the northern hemisphere. However, higher costs may affect the amount of fertilizer than can be applied to crops, with negative consequences for yields. Low domestic prices can result in a small cuts in wheat plantings in Russiathe largest exporter in the world, while severe impacts caused by war in Ukraine estimated to reduce winter wheat plantings by 40 percent. Record sowing forecast for Indiadriven by high market and support prices, and relatively high sowing is predicted in Pakistan like water standing by The 2022 floods are causing less disruption than originally predicted. In Southern Hemisphere countries, most of the 2023 coarse wheat crops have been planted. Brazil may have record corn plantingwhile those in Argentina may decrease due to low soil moisture levels and weather conditions bode well for maize yield prospects in South Africathe report said.

