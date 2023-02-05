Meet FIU’s Newest Student Social Media Ambassadors | FIU news





The university’s social media student ambassador program, called FIU Creators, has welcomed its spring 2023 cohort. The group consists of twelve passionate content creators selected from over 100 applicants who will participate in university events, share their college experience through their social media and be featured on major social media platforms. the university. Four creators are returning from the program’s initial cohort, and seven new creators are replacing former creators who have graduated. The purpose of the FIU Makers program is to present a better look at FIU student life from a student’s first-hand perspective. It’s about showing what the REAL FIU experience is like. Creators do not limit their activities to Instagram and often extend to other platforms such as LinkedIn. The experience creators gain in the program helps them become more attractive to recruiters looking to hire content production talent and to brands looking for impactful partnerships. Content creators receive training and mentoring from FIU’s social media team, established South Florida content creators, VIP access to select university events, FIU swag and surprises throughout the semester. “It’s been a lot of fun being an FIU creator. I’ve always wanted to make content and participate in events where I can share my perspective as a student. I’m so grateful that FIU has begun to offer such an opportunity to students who to be a part of. This program is perfect for me as I want to gain as much experience as possible when it comes to creating content. My favorite part of the program is being able to be around other creators because we help each other and share new ideas on how we can improve what we have achieved I decided to join for another semester [as an] Creator of FIU because spreading #PantherPride has fueled my passion to continue to learn, grow and create content that is relatable and fun for everyone! #PawsUp – Kimora Miller The FIU Makers Program began during the fall 2022 semester and will continue to evolve to better serve its participants and the university community. Together, the students created 48 original pieces of content on the topic of FIU and college life. FIU creators also appeared on and participated in the production of the university’s main social media channels, with some of the content reaching over 100,000 video plays. Comments left by prospective students show enthusiasm in applying and enrolling at FIU. Maria Rives, social media manager, says, “FIU’s Creators Program has been a game-changer for our university, elevating our image and elevating the quality and relevance of our content, setting a new standard for higher education.” Joel Villarini, director of social media, adds, “We’re creating a pipeline of content creation talent for agencies, brands and media. FIU Creators are the content creators you want on your teams! They are quick learners, very creative and know how to deliver the message with skill and precision.” Applications will open in late summer 2023 for the 2023-2024 FIU Makers cohort. An announcement will be made on @FIUinstagram. Meet the Spring FIU Creators and don’t forget to keep an eye out for their content!

“My experience as an FIU CREATOR is educational and satisfying as I get to apply my social media personality using my creativity and the content creation knowledge I’m gaining from the team, showcasing my FIU experience as a student. I decided to I am joining this team as I really enjoy showing my love for FIU on various social media platforms while showing engineering students like myself that college is more than just attending classes and going home; there is more to do on our campus that can change your college experience for the better.” – Marcio Lau

