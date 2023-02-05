About 70% of Haitians support the international force to fight gangs, a poll says

About seven in 10 people in Haiti proposed creating an international force to help the national police fight violence by armed gangs that have expanded their territory since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, according to a poll conducted in January.

Some 69% of nearly 1,330 people across Haiti said they support an “international force” — which has been requested by the Haitian government — according to a survey by local business risk management group Agerca and consulting firm DDG.

Nearly 80%, however, said they believed Haiti’s national PNH police needed international support to solve the problem of armed gangs, with most saying it should be deployed immediately.

In October, the United Nations suggested that a “rapid action force” be sent to Haiti to combat escalating violence by armed gangs whose battles have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

But many have expressed skepticism, citing abuses from past missions and questioning a force that supports Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s administration, which has been without democratically elected representatives since early January.

Most countries have been wary of sending troops, although nearby Jamaica said Tuesday it would be willing to participate and El Salvador has offered “technical assistance.”

UN envoy to Haiti Helen La Lime said last week she had heard caution from the United States and Canada, but “not a clear no”.

“No one wants to repeat the mistakes of the past,” she said, adding that the force would work in partnership with the PNH.

More than a third of respondents said that as of 2021 they knew someone in their neighborhood, family or workplace who had been murdered. Over 70% said their movements in the capital were restricted by the presence of gangs and 83% said they had lost income.

Some 36% said they or someone they knew had been the victim of a kidnapping since 2021, while 28% said it was the case for physical assault and 9% for sexual assault. A quarter said they had stopped social activities and a fifth said they had left their homes.