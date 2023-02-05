Europe decides to ban Russian oil and other petroleum productsExBulletin

International
Global oil markets are bracing for more turmoil in the next two weeks as the European Union bans all Russian refined oil products in retaliation for the war in Ukraine. Starting Sunday, the 27-nation bloc will ban imports of Russian gasoline, diesel and other products used across Europe.
At the same time, the Group of Seven advanced countries, together with the EU and other allies will set a global price cap for Russian refined oil products. This will stop access to ships, marine insurers and services unless refined oil products are purchased for a price at or below the agreed price. limit. A similar system came into effect for Russian crude oil in December.
An agreement between the US, the G-7, the EU and Australia set the limit at $100 a barrel for premium oil products such as naphtha and $45 a barrel for products such as oil, according to tthat of the US Treasury Department.
Sales of oil and natural gas makeup the lion’s share of the Russian government budget. The United States, the EU and other allies are targeting Russian energy in a bid to tighten the economic noose around the Kremlin, making it harder to finance its war in Ukraine. But the measures could also lead to higher prices.
“The sanctions we have just put in place will now serve a critical role in the work of our global coalition to degrade Russia’s ability to prosecute its illegal war,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. said Friday. “Combined with our historic sanctions, we are forcing Putin to choose between funding his brutal war or propping up his struggling economy.”
It affects fuel for planes, cars, trucks and machinery
For the past two months, the EU has banned Russian imports of crude oil, but allowed the sale of refined products. The bloc will now join the United States and United Kingdom in implementing a broader embargo.
The new EU ban will apply to anything produced from Russian crude, says Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a consultancy in London.
Axel Heimken/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
“Gasoline that goes into a car, jet fuel that goes into an airplane, or oil that goes into trucks, into operating machinery,” he says, “so it’s really the fuel that we actually consume that keeps the economy going. leg.”
Last year, Europe imported about 700,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, about half of its total fuel imports, according to market analysts.
Europe should look elsewhere, including American suppliers
Matteo Ilardo, a London-based geopolitical analyst with risk intelligence firm RANE, says the ban will have an impact on Europeans. He points to France’s heavy reliance on Russian oil.
“France usually imports about 20% of its total offshore oil exports from Russia. So being able to completely remove this part of the oil will be a challenge,” he says.
Europe has been gobbling up Russian oil for months before the ban. Hedi Grati, head of refining and marketing at S&P Global Commodity Insights, an energy research and data company in London, says Europe has some refineries, but not enough to meet demand.
“Oil will just have to come from somewhere else,” he says. “The most logical suppliers are countries in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, countries like that, and then also India and the United States.”
And Russia is looking for other buyers
As it did with December’s crude oil ban, Russia will have to find new places to sell its refined oil products.
“They could be in East Africa, in Asia, they could be in Latin America,” says Grati. “What you’re looking at is a great big reshuffle to get the desirable barrels to Europe and then the barrels that are considered undesirable by Russia to those other markets.”
In a twist, the ban on Russian oil products could boost its crude oil sales to China and India. Both are great refiners. It is legal for them to import Russian oil, refine it and ship it back to Europe, according to Bronze with consultancy Energy Aspects.
“It’s being seen by some critics as a loophole or a weakness. But I think that’s an intentional part of the policy design,” says Bronze. The US and its allies want to ensure that products continue to flow to global markets to avoid rising prices.
It also reflects differences between how international customs rules apply to crude oil versus refined products, he explains.
“Once it goes through a refinery, for customs rules, the oil is seen as transformed and … then the place of origin becomes wherever that refinery was,” says Bronze.
Market reaction is predicted, but will it affect Moscow?
Oil is a global market, so the impact of the latest ban is likely to be felt beyond Europe. Ilardo says there will undoubtedly be turmoil in global oil markets at first.
“We will definitely have a price increase in February right after the ban goes into effect,” he says. “This will just be a market reaction. Markets don’t like uncertainty, so they usually react with higher prices.”
This is not good news for consumers or businesses in Europe, which is already struggling with a weakened economy.
The big question is whether this ban like the others will have any effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin ending the war in Ukraine.
Bronzi says EU bans on crude and refined oil products will undoubtedly hurt Russia’s economy.
“But I think the hard question is whether this economic pain is enough to change President Putin’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine or his broader policies toward the West,” he says. “And I think that’s much less likely to happen.”
