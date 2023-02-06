International
Strong winds, snowy winter weather wreak havoc on Labrador City
Much of Newfoundland and Labrador was hit by cold temperatures and strong winds over the weekend, but in Labrador City, strong winds caused some damage across the city.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Marsh says the city was well prepared for power outages and emergencies, having monitored warnings issued by Environment Canada.
“We had, I think, a wind that we’ve never seen much like here in this part of Labrador. And with the wind chill factor on top of the cold we had, it was a big risk, for sure,” he said. March on Sunday.
“We always say, we’re better off being proactive than reactive in a situation like this. Yesterday, it could have gone wrong very quickly.”
The town of Labrador saw temperatures as cold as -50 with wind chills as well as strong winds. A blowing snow advisory was also in effect.
Marsh said the city was ready to activate its emergency response plan by erring on the side of caution the city learned from Port aux Basques and the impact that post-tropical storm Fiona had on the community.
“Our mayor had attended a conference that their mayor kind of ran, was the special guest speaker, and one of the main points she took from that was, don’t wait until it’s too late,” Marsh said.
“It’s better to turn it on, be ready to turn it on and laugh about it later, than to turn it on when you’re in the middle of the storm.”
Preparations included two warming centers at local schools, neither of which needed to be used thanks to a quick power restoration, Marsh said.
The only major damage within the city can be seen at the Embassy Apartments in the heart of the city. The wall blew off one side of the building, hitting cars in the parking lot below.
Marsh said the city dealt with some minor calls, such as broken or frozen water lines. High wind speeds like those seen over the weekend, he said, are not a common occurrence in the area and also cause problems for some, such as blown shingles. or siding, downed trees and snowy front doors.
Corinna Wentzell and her family also felt the impact of high winds, snow and an unsafe front door.
Wentzell and her family live in the town of Labrador and are used to snow and cold temperatures, but not strong winds.
When Wentzell and her family went to bed Friday night, they left the front door open as usual. With the wind blowing hard, no one heard it open in the middle of the night until Wentzell’s six-year-old daughter woke up to a big surprise and alerted the rest of the family.
“She came up. She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think there’s a leak in the house.’ And so we got up and it was freezing, and there was snow coming into our living room at that point,” laughed Wentzellla.
“Our yard was completely covered in snow. There was a couple, almost a foot of snow on our porch that was apain.”
Luckily, Wentzell said, there was no major damage and the family was able to dry coats, hats, boots and gloves stored on the porch.
“But we had to shovel inside our house, which was interesting, but we shoveled most of the snow off and then toweled off the rest. So we’ve got a lot of laundry on our hands,” she said. .
While the wind has died down, the cleanup continues for some homeowners like Wentzell.
“We just got back from Florida like a week ago,” she said.
“I don’t know if we were fully prepared to face this storm so soon after returning.”
