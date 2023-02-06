Former US ambassador to Haiti argues for international intervention in HaitiExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

We’ll seek additional perspective on this story now from a former US ambassador to Haiti, Pamela White. She served there from 2012 to 2015. She has been arguing for some time that Haiti needs an international force to quell the violence and help restore stability. Ambassador White, welcome back to the program. Thanks for joining us once again.

PAMELA WHITE: Thank you so much for having me.

MARTIN: We last spoke with you in October, after you testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. You argued then that Haiti needed help to deal with the spiraling situation, and then you called for boots on the ground. And after listening to our conversation with AP reporter Megan Janetsky, I can imagine that only reinforces your point.

WHITE: Everything she had to say just points to the fact that we have to do something. It just makes me so angry that for months and months and months, the reality of what is happening in Haiti has been there for all to see. And yet no action, no action. What are we going to do? One of the top diplomats said, well, we’ll wait until it gets worse. Worse? How could it get much worse. There are 5 million people close to starvation. Somewhere between 60 and 80, 90% of Port au Prince is occupied by gangs. Twenty percent of children are not getting enough to eat, day after day, as we speak. I mean, it can’t get any worse. It’s worse. And not doing anything quickly and concretely, in my opinion, is simply a crime.

MARTIN: The UN secretary general has also said that an international force is needed, but there are few takers so far, as you were alluding to.

WHITE: Yes.

MARTIN: The prime minister of Jamaica recently announced that he would be willing to send soldiers and police officers to Haiti. But what does a strategic intervention look like?

WHITE: We have to have a transitional group. And I – that transitional group, in my opinion, should not include anyone who has had anything to do with politics or gangs in the last five years in Haiti. I mean, we’ve got to have somebody who – completely above any suspicion of corruption. We need a high-level, high-level group, which no one can deny if the experts in this field will go there and have a solid, large presence and come up with a transition plan that we can we get Haiti, you know, in a way. of the strategic plan to move forward. And part of that plan, obviously, will have to be security.

If Jamaica is the only one who wants to get to the front, let’s get them there, if that’s what we can. But we have to get them everything else they need. We must immediately start recruiting more police, etc., etc., etc. And are there bad people in the police? I bet there is. Yes. And we have to get them out. When I was there as an ambassador, we had NYPD cops and we had Miami cops down there — embedded in the Haitian police force. And they were great because they were mentors. They were supervisors. They made sure the special teams were trained. They went with them to operations. We can do that, again, but we can’t do anything.

MARTIN: If you know anything about the country’s history, you can certainly make a moral argument.

WHITE: Yes.

MARTIN: But what is the geopolitical argument? What is the national security argument? What is your most compelling argument here?

WHITE: Well, yes. Well, they’re running away – you know, schools don’t work. Banks don’t work. Clinics do not work. You know what works? Passport office. You know, two days ago there was a massive outbreak of violence in front of the passport office. People are desperate to get a passport because this new decision from the Biden administration says if you can find someone in the United States who has the means to support you and you have a valid Haitian passport, then we will consider the possibility of allowing you to enter the States legally. And so, you know, they’re fighting. They are desperate to get that passport. They literally, you know, crawl over each other to get into the office. And this is caused by the need to get out of there.

Do we want hundreds of thousands of Haitians on our shores? I mean, I’ve never liked this argument. I think we have to do something in Haiti because we are the United States of America and we have a long history of involvement in that country, for better and for worse, often. But do something because we can. And we’re the country that stands to do – you know, helping countries that need us. But if you don’t like that argument, if you want to go to the national security argument, OK, I can go there. There’s going to be tens of thousands like you never – you know, get into some broken-down boat or anything else they can put two feet on. And they will be on our shores. And it will be a political problem for the Biden administration. It will be a national security problem. You have to do something.

And by the way, people who say that, oh, the Haitian people don’t want an intervention force, blah, blah, blah. Right on March 1st, there were some — a group called the Diagnostic Development Group released a really well-done study that they — they had a wonderful cross section of the population. They have a database of about 5000 people who use it. And in normal times, they go door to door. But this time, they went phone to phone. They used phone calls. And 69% of the Haitian people said, we need an intervention now. This is a brand new study. It really needs to be heard.

Seventy-one percent that the Haitian National Police cannot control the gangs. Sixty-four percent of them said that gangs are taking over more and more every day. You must listen to the voice of the people. And I think if we had this high-level, high-powered mediation group, they could use the Diagnostic Development Group to go out and get the voice of the Haitian people, unfiltered, through their networks. And that would be a huge plus towards any plans moving forward.

MARTIN: So before we let you go, according to earlier reports from NPR, Prime Minister Henry has called for a new round of elections in order to swear in a new government early next year. Is this even possible?

WHITE: I mean, I have tons of friends in Haiti. And, I mean, I talked to them – I talk to them all the time. There is not one person I know or any of the experts I talk to all the time in Haiti who thinks it is possible to organize an election, especially not Henri. Henri is not seen by the Haitian people as a legitimate leader. He just isn’t. So whatever he comes up with, no matter who says, oh, yeah, that’s a good idea, then nobody – the people on the ground are not going to participate as long as he’s in charge. It just won’t happen.

MARTIN: It was former U.S. ambassador to Haiti Pamela White. Ambassador, thank you very much for joining us once again.

WHITE: Thank you so much for having me.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.