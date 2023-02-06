2023 Saudi International: Abraham Ancer fends off Cameron Young for fourth pro win





The Asian Tour main event of the year took place this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with Abraham Ancer finally lifting the trophy at the Saudi International 2023. Shooting rounds of 63-66-64-68, Ancer signed for a 19-under total, two shots clear of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young and four clear of fellow PGA Tour member Lucas Herbert. Holding the lead after each round, the 31-year-old was momentarily caught by Young in the final round when the Bronx bomber birdied four of his opening seven holes. Standing at 19 at the time, Ancer scored an odd finish on his outside half before nine straight pars rolled home. With Ancer holding steady, Young pressed on and found trouble, playing holes no. 8-15 in the 3rd before a flurry of late birdies made the score much closer than reality. “This was my first wire-to-wire win,” Ancer said. “I just wasn’t thinking about where I was on the leaderboard. I just felt like I just want to do it again. I played really well in the first round and I just felt like I wanted to keep that going. I kept telling myself, imagine if I was in the 20 and just going out there and shooting low. It worked for me. I stayed in the moment. I didn’t think too much about previous shots or what was coming next. So I’m very happy with my mind during these four rounds.” Ancer’s win at the 2023 Saudi International marks his fourth professional victory and first since the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jewish Invitational. Playing primarily on LIV Golf, with the occasional appearance on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour, this triumph will include a much-needed influx of Official World Golf Ranking points. Projected to move from No. 37 to No. 26 in the rankings, Ancer will be idle until LIV Golf returns to his native Mexico for its season debut Feb. 24-26. “I was very excited about the beginning of the year,” said Ancer. “There’s definitely a lot of things to improve on, but it gives me a lot of confidence. Just knowing that what I’ve been working on at home is definitely working. The time off was definitely huge. My body feels very good. So that’s also a big plus.” Ancer’s triumph means it was another close call for Young, who now commands eight podium positions since this time last year, with no title to show for it. With none of those results coming in the form of a late collapse or an untimely error in the stretch, the 25-year-old remains in a healthy space ahead of a massive stretch on the PGA Tour playing calendar that begins the week of next in the WM Phoenix Open. “If I had to — I feel like it’s just — I mean, I think having those finishes is just proof that I can win anywhere the more I put myself out there,” Young said. “I’m proud of all those finishes. I don’t think anything I threw away. If one or two of them were a four-shot lead that I didn’t finish, that’s bad, but I’ve been beaten a lot. I haven’t threw none of them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/2023-saudi-international-abraham-ancer-fends-off-cameron-young-for-fourth-professional-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos