Ukraine calls for fighter jets as fierce battles rage in Bakhmut

Ukraine’s defense minister said on Sunday that the reluctance of Western allies to send fighter jets would cost Ukrainian forces “more lives” as heavy fighting continued in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Earlier, Germany’s attorney general said his office had collected “hundreds” of evidence showing war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, calling for an international effort to bring the leaders to justice. Follow our blog to see how the day’s events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

22:30: Ukraine ‘will replace the defense minister’ after the corruption scandals

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence ahead of an expected Russian offensive and after corruption scandals, a senior lawmaker has said.

A senior lawmaker close to President Volodymyr Zelensky said the 56-year-old Reznikov, one of the best-known faces of the country’s war effort, would be replaced by the head of the country’s military intelligence.

“Kyrylo Budanov will head the defense ministry, which is absolutely logical in times of war,” said lawmaker David Arakhamia.

Officials in Kiev have not yet confirmed the cabinet reshuffle.

21:10: Zelensky calls the situation along the Donetsk front line ‘very difficult’

Fierce fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure ahead of the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overnight address.

“Things are very difficult in the fierce battles of the Donetsk region,” the Ukrainian leader said. “But no matter how difficult it is and no matter how much pressure there is, we have to endure… We have no alternative to defend ourselves and win.”

Russia, he said, was applying increased pressure to “make up for its losses last year. We see this in different sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information.”

FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar has more from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.







19:15: Tough fight for Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says Wagner boss

The head of Russia’s private militia Wagner says fierce fighting is continuing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces for weeks.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner group, said his soldiers were “fighting for every street, every house, every staircase” against Ukrainian forces that were not retreating.

Russian forces have been trying to surround and capture Bakhmut, a town in the eastern Donbass region, for weeks and appear to be making slow, difficult and costly progress.

Earlier in the day, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia had made “small progress” in its effort to encircle Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday described Bakhmut as “our fortress”, saying Ukraine will fight for the city “as long as we can”.

17:40: EU bans Russian oil and other oil products

An EU ban on Russian oil and other refined petroleum products has come into force, reducing energy dependence on Moscow and seeking to further reduce the Kremlin’s fossil fuel revenues as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The ban comes alongside a price cap agreed by the G7 group of industrialized nations. The goal is to allow Russian oil to continue flowing to countries like China and India and avoid a sudden price spike that would hurt consumers around the world, reducing the profits that fund Moscow’s budget and war.

Once we have these price caps in place, we can squeeze the Russian price and deny them, deny (President Vladimir) Putin the money for his war without a price increase that will hurt the Western economies and the developing economies, Thomas O’Donnell, a global fellow. with the Washington-based Wilson Center, told the AP.

However, the new sanctions create uncertainty about prices as the 27-nation EU finds new oil supplies from the US, the Middle East and India to replace those from Russia. These are longer journeys than from Russian ports, stretching available tankers.

16:35: Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine hit residential building, university

Ukrainian officials say five people were wounded in Russian rocket attacks that targeted the center of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, earlier today.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile landed near an apartment block and another was injured when a missile hit a higher education building.

Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, located about 700 meters from the city’s central square.

FRANCE 24's Yuka Royer has the story.







15:40: Ukraine has reserves to repel the new Russian offensive

More from Ukraine’s defense minister, who says Kiev is preparing for a possible major Russian offensive this month to coincide with the first anniversary of the invasion.

Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference that Ukraine has the reserves to hold off Moscow’s forces even though not all of the latest Western military supplies will have arrived in time.

However, Reznikov also said that the reluctance of Kiev’s Western allies to send warplanes to Ukraine would cost them “more lives”.

In an interview with FRANCE 24 this week, Igor Zhovkva, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Kiev remained hopeful that Western countries would agree to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine “soon”.







14:35: Ukraine says it will not hit Russian territory with new missiles

Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons promised by the United States to strike Russian territory and will only target Russian units on occupied Ukrainian territory, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.

The United States confirmed on Friday that a new missile that would double Ukraine’s strike range was included in a $2.175 billion military aid package to help Kiev fight Russian forces.

“We always tell our partners officially that we will not use weapons supplied by foreign partners to fire on Russian territory. We only fire on Russian units on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory,” Reznikov told reporters at a news conference.

13:41: Germany has “hundreds” of evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, says the prosecutor

Germany’s attorney general said Sunday that his office had gathered “hundreds” of evidence pointing to war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, calling for an international effort to bring the leaders to justice.

“At the moment we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha and the attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” prosecutor Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

He said most of the evidence came from interviews with Ukrainian refugees and the aim was now to “prepare for a possible court case later – either in Germany, with our foreign partners or an international court”.

Frank’s office has previously used the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows certain serious crimes to be prosecuted regardless of where they occurred, to try Syrians for atrocities committed during the country’s civil war.

08:45: Ukrainian forces still hold Bilohorivka, last part of Luhansk region

Ukrainian forces remained in control of the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Sunday: “The situation on the front is tense, but controlled by Ukrainian forces,” Haidai said.

“Information is spreading in the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the removal of our people from there,” Haidai told the national broadcaster. “Our troops remain in their positions, no one has captured Bilohorivka, no one has entered there, there is no enemy there.”

Several Moscow-installed officials and pro-Russian military bloggers have recently claimed Russian advances toward Bilohorivka, the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

“The number of Russian attacks has increased, but all of them have been repelled by our troops, who remain in their positions.”

07:40: Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine, Kharkiv, mayor says

Two Russian missiles hit the center of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, with one of the missiles hitting a residential building, the city’s mayor said on Sunday.

“At this moment it is known that there is a fire in one of the residential buildings and one person is injured,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

07:35: Germany Scholz says Putin “hasn’t threatened me or Germany” in phone calls

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his phone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “has not made any threats against me or Germany,” Scholz said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary earlier this week, said the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would last just one minute. The Kremlin said Johnson was lying.

Scholz said conversations he had with Putin made it clear they had very different views on the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”

“I have made it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war,” Scholz said. “Russia has invaded its neighbor for no reason, in order to take under its control parts of Ukraine or the whole country.”

