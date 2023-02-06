Increased school absenteeism, how the pandemic affected school attendance

Schools were closed for most students for two main periods during the year The covid-19 pandemic. First, between March and September 2020 and then roughly between Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021. Although many schools remained open for children of key workers and vulnerable children, for most pupils there was a big change in how they had to to learn Even when schools were open for face-to-face learning, there were continuous school interruptions throughout the most acute phase of the pandemic.

The Welsh Government commissioned former Estyn chief inspector Meilyr Rowlands to review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for school attendance. His REPORTpublished in February 2022, analyzed school attendance and absence data, gathered information and evidence and made recommendations to the Welsh Government.

The way in which The Welsh Government collects, analyzes and publishes stored school attendance data changed during the pandemic and so it is difficult to fully identify trends or draw detailed conclusions about current school attendance compared to pre-COVID. However, it is clear that attendance has been below that of previous years. Welsh Government figures show overall absenteeism was between 3.5 and 5 percentage points higher, almost double the pre-pandemic level.

The Senedds Children, Young People and Education Committee wanted to understand why the disruption to normal schooling linked to COVID had made school attendance poorer and what this meant for pupils, particularly for particular groups of pupils such as who qualify for free school meals. The issues of pupil absenteeism and its impact on learning and wellbeing were raised with the Committee during Estyn’s annual review in December 2021 and the Committee undertook a short, focused inquiry between May and June 2022. investigationThe committee also looked at the support parents received and how effective Welsh Government policies were in relation to pupil absence in general.

Why don’t students go to school?

There has always been a wide range of factors that negatively affect student attendance at school. This includes:

Poverty, disadvantage and pupils who qualify for free school meals;

students with special and additional learning needs;

parental influence and families with complex and multiple needs; AND

anxiety, mental health and well-being and detachment problems.

All these were made worse by the pandemic.

In addition, Welsh Government research identified new reasons linked to COVID:

COVID 19 as an illness, self-isolation and school-directed absences;

anxiety, mental health and well-being problems related to health and educational concerns;

disengagement and more relaxed attitudes towards learning and attendance

The committee heard a lot of evidence about how COVID and the subsequent restrictions had affected the mental health of pupils and that this was a key factor in relation to school absenteeism. These included anxiety about returning to the normal school routine and the pressure of exams. Meilyr Rowlands reported:

Students highlighted the utter shock they experienced when they were quickly reintegrated into school after a long period of lockdown and disruption. [] Students reported that many students had lost some of their basic social and study skills, including the ability to focus on studying for long periods of time. All this added to the stress and pressure they felt to return to school and deal with academic work and a suddenly unfamiliar social environment.

Furthermore, the Committee heard that school closures had given some parents and pupils a more accepting attitude towards truancy.

The cost of tuition

Cost of living and poverty were also highlighted by some who gave evidence to the Committee as a barrier to going to school, particularly the cost of school transport. The Children’s Commissioner for Wales noted that attendance figures are significantly lower for children in year groups who are not eligible for free travel, meaning those under or over compulsory school age.

While there was anecdotal evidence that the cost of living and the cost of the school day in general was a barrier to attendance for some, the Children’s Commissioner was clear that the persistent absence must be seen in the context of poverty. She said tackling child poverty should be a key driver in reducing absenteeism.

What does truancy mean for a student?

The most obvious consequence of absenteeism seems to be the impact on students’ academic achievement. The Welsh Government said that attendance has a strong impact on pupils’ results, standards and progress and that exam results are strongly linked to participation rates. This ultimately affects young people’s long-term education, training and employment opportunities.

Absenteeism can also have an impact on student well-being. This includes mingling with friendship groups, building resilience and accessing mental health support that schools can provide to its students.

How did the pandemic affect home education?

The committee heard from the National Association of Head Teachers that the best place to educate and support students is the school. However, there has been a significant increase in the number of families removing their children from the school register and opting for home education compared to before the pandemic. there there were 2,626 pupils recognized as home educated in 2018/19 compared to 4,681 in 2021/22.

The committee did not consider the pros and cons of elective home education, but wanted to explore why there was such a rise. For some parents, this has been a positive choice, following the necessity of homeschooling during school closures. But some parents said they felt compelled to home school. This was for a number of reasons, including the lack of appropriate school placement for children with additional learning needs or because of penalties arising from persistent absence from school. During the acute phase of the pandemic, the Welsh Government said it would not be appropriate to issue fixed penalty notices for truancy.

Cost of living and going to school

The committee recommended that the Welsh Government should commission an urgent study into how the rising cost of living is affecting pupils’ ability to attend school, backed by an action plan detailing what will be done to address any of the issues it States. In accepting this recommendation, the Welsh Government said it was in informal discussions with a local authority about a research proposal to take an in-depth look at participation in secondary settings. This would focus on which approaches and interventions most benefit lower income families and their engagement in education.

The Senedd will debate the committee’s report February 8, 2023 and you can follow the debate at Senedd TV and read transcript afterwards.

Article by Sian Hughes, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales