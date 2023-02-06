MUN students worry about effect of faculty strike on graduation

Members of the Memorial University Faculty Association began picketing on January 30. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

As clinical placements for nursing students at Memorial University resumed today amid ongoing strike action, two students from other faculties are worried about their future graduations.

Rachel Kenny studies social work and indigenous studies at the University of St. John and will graduate as a registered social worker this spring.

First, however, Kenny and her classmates must complete a final 350 hours of work, something that has been interrupted by the strike.

“It’s really sad. I had a really great position,” said Kenny, who had started an internship with the nonprofit First Light in St. Louis.

“I learned so much and I woke up every day excited to go to work, which was the best feeling.”

Many university classes and employment have been suspended after negotiations between the university’s faculty union and university management reached an impasse, and union members went on strike on January 30.

A total of 75 students in Kenny’s graduating class have been affected, which she said is problematic on a larger scale.

“There’s a serious shortage of social workers within our province…And the longer we’re out of the workforce and in school and floundering, the longer there’s going to be gaps,” Kenny said.

“Like nurses, social workers are very essential and this strike is really affecting not only us, but our community and our province as a whole.”

Despite being happy for the nursing students, Kenny said when she and her classmates heard the news that only clinical placements would resume on February 6, they initially felt “a bit bummed”.

“From the administration, it felt like they were pitting faculty against faculty in doing this. It’s not really a fair choice,” Kenny said. “We’re feeling a bit forgotten.”

Rachel Kenny is in her final semester of social work and indigenous studies at Memorial University in St. Louis. Kenny says the ongoing university strike has disrupted her job placement, which she must complete before she can graduate. (Submitted by Rachel Kenny)

Everyone in her class, Kenny said, is feeling “pretty anxious.”

“We are all in solidarity with MUNFA. We love our teachers, we love our school. We just want to give back,” she said.

It’s a sentiment shared by Emma Mercer and her 23 classmates.

“We’re upset. We see our professors out, cold cold. We want them to get a fair deal. And we want to go back to the classroom so, so bad,” Mercer said. “No, people are not the happiest.”

Like Kenny, Mercer will graduate this spring. Being in the last semester of the Earth science program, she has only one course and her honors thesis left to complete. However, she is worried that the strike will affect her negatively.

“It could push back my thesis presentation date, which would have to push back my graduation date as well,” said Mercer, who has a job in mineral exploration planned after her convocation.

Emma Mercer is completing her degree in earth sciences at Memorial University in St. Louis. While she is set to graduate this spring, Mercer fears the university strike could push back her thesis presentation, and thus her graduation date. (Submitted by Emma Mercer)

While her job isn’t in health care, Mercer still thinks it’s important that she and others in her class graduate on time.

“There’s a lot of mineral development in central Newfoundland right now,” Mercer said.

“I’m going to be a part of that and a part of opening a mine, which would help the economy for the island. And I think that’s really, really important.”

Mercer said she is also upset about the lack of communication from the university, especially President Vianne Timmons.

“The president has been very quiet, she hasn’t said anything since then [Jan.30] and that’s extremely unfair,” Mercer said, adding that she wants Timmons to speak up and return to the negotiating table.

Kenny agrees.

“We feel like we are in a situation where our education is definitely being compromised because there is no coherence or consistency from the administration or the school,” she said.

“We also feel a little bit like our education is on the line and in other people’s hands.”

Emma Mercer, pictured here with her field school class of 2021, says a total of 24 students are expected to graduate this spring. Mercer said they all feel anxious given the uncertainty of whether or not they will be able to start their careers this spring. (Submitted by Emma Mercer)

Mercer and Kennywant will soon see a fair deal so that professors can go back to work and students can continue their studies.

“We would like the school, the administrator and MUNFA to come to an equitable agreement that is good for everyone so that we can continue with our education,” Kenny said.

“More than anything, we want to go back to school and get back to doing what we love.”

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador