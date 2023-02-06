why our children are lonely and how we can support them

The damage that loneliness can cause, both physically and mentally, can be devastating for people of all ages – it’s a serious public health concern that studies suggest can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. (Holt-Lunstad and Smith, Journal PLOS Medicine)

Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 will take place this week from February 6-12. Directed by children’s mental health charity Place2Be to raise awareness of the importance of child and youth mental health. About five children in every class have a mental health problem and many others struggle with challenges from bullying to loss.

This year’s mental health theme is Let’s connect:

Lets Connect is all about making meaningful connections. Humans thrive in communities, and this connection is vital to our well-being. When we have healthy connections with family, friends and others, it can support our mental health and sense of well-being (Place2Be).

It may seem strange that a children’s charity would focus on loneliness and isolation. Loneliness is often associated with the elderly (seen as a problem of aging). But anyone can feel disconnected and alone. Mental health charity Mind explains that loneliness does not necessarily mean being alone:; It is the feeling of loneliness even in the presence of others.

This article examines why the topic Let’s connect has been elected and what the Welsh Government is doing to help tackle loneliness in children and young people.

Loneliness as a social problem

Feeling lonely is not in itself a mental health problem, but the two are strongly linked. Mind explains that feeling lonely can have a negative impact on a child or young person’s mental health,. It increases the risk of depression, anxiety and sleep problems. There is a risk that young people will use coping mechanisms such as smoking, drinking too much or taking drugs. It can also lead to disordered eating and obesity.

Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that, before the pandemic, younger adults were more likely to feel lonely than older age groups. The research found that almost 10% of people aged 16 to 24 were “always or often” lonely – the highest proportion of any age group. This was more than three times higher than people aged 65 and over.

About 11% of children aged 10-15, 16% of 12-year-olds and 13% of 18-year-olds are often lonely.

The Wales Center for Public Policy has published extensively on Who is lonely in Wales and have shared his ideas on dealing with loneliness.

Other research has found that post-pandemic, children and young people may be lonelier than ever (and lonelier than any other age group). The cost of living is also likely to affect loneliness. Not having the money to attend activities will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the emotional well-being of children and young people.

Fighting loneliness

Welsh Government pledged 1.4 million to support its first loneliness and social isolation strategy in 2019. The strategy sets out a vision to support people vulnerable to loneliness. It aims to create a culture where it’s okay to say I’m single, without stigma or shame. Talking more openly about loneliness and social isolation is seen as a possible solution.

of STRATEGY recognizes that children and young people are in danger. Need a universal access to promote children’s well-being through public messages and school activities to build individual resilience (see Welsh Government Framework for Schools).

The importance of strong relationships as children and young people move through life is supported Access by all Welsh Government schools. Some children and young people may need extra support at school and targeted interventions or specialist help. But generally the social connections made at school, through social activities and clubs, volunteering and spending time with family, are the focus of the Welsh Government’s preventative action.

This point was made by the Senedds Health and Social Care Committee recently Link point report. He described relationships and connections as key conditions necessary for people to thrive, saying that secure and supportive relationships with families, friends and communities provide security, meaning, purpose and confidence.

As we said before, the Welsh Government is clearly committed to improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people. But there is lack of evidence on effective ways to reduce loneliness for young people. The Wales Center for Public Policy has said It is unclear whether the interventions are having the desired impact.

Deputy Minister, Lynne Neagles, final response to a request from the Senedds Children, Young People and Education Committee for an update on progress in improving children’s mental health there was no detail on all aspects of children’s mental health. The Welsh Government has said very little about the specific impact of loneliness and social isolation on children and young people. This may surprise some given the relevance in the context of COVID-19, and the importance of supporting children and young people to restore social contacts and connections – as part of a wider approach to building resilience and well-being.

Connecting in healthy and meaningful ways

It is also worth noting that the Welsh Governments STRATEGY refers to social media and the internet as a double-edged sword. It recognizes that social media can be an avenue for bullying, harassment and social pressure that can cause or contribute to a sense of social isolation and loneliness in children. The strategy offers little in the way of addressing the impact of social media on children’s mental health and well-being, in addition to recognizing The Risks of bullying and cybercrime.

The Mental Health Foundation said, Teens can have thousands of friends online and still feel unsupported and isolated. It may be true for some young people who may have many friends but little company.

That’s why Place2Be says Let’s connect during Children’s Mental Health Week 2023.

Article by Sarah Hatherley, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales