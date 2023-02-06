International
why our children are lonely and how we can support them
The damage that loneliness can cause, both physically and mentally, can be devastating for people of all ages – it’s a serious public health concern that studies suggest can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. (Holt-Lunstad and Smith, Journal PLOS Medicine)
Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 will take place this week from February 6-12. Directed by children’s mental health charity Place2Be to raise awareness of the importance of child and youth mental health. About five children in every class have a mental health problem and many others struggle with challenges from bullying to loss.
This year’s mental health theme is Let’s connect:
Lets Connect is all about making meaningful connections. Humans thrive in communities, and this connection is vital to our well-being. When we have healthy connections with family, friends and others, it can support our mental health and sense of well-being (Place2Be).
It may seem strange that a children’s charity would focus on loneliness and isolation. Loneliness is often associated with the elderly (seen as a problem of aging). But anyone can feel disconnected and alone. Mental health charity Mind explains that loneliness does not necessarily mean being alone:; It is the feeling of loneliness even in the presence of others.
This article examines why the topic Let’s connect has been elected and what the Welsh Government is doing to help tackle loneliness in children and young people.
Loneliness as a social problem
Feeling lonely is not in itself a mental health problem, but the two are strongly linked. Mind explains that feeling lonely can have a negative impact on a child or young person’s mental health,. It increases the risk of depression, anxiety and sleep problems. There is a risk that young people will use coping mechanisms such as smoking, drinking too much or taking drugs. It can also lead to disordered eating and obesity.
Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that, before the pandemic, younger adults were more likely to feel lonely than older age groups. The research found that almost 10% of people aged 16 to 24 were “always or often” lonely – the highest proportion of any age group. This was more than three times higher than people aged 65 and over.
About 11% of children aged 10-15, 16% of 12-year-olds and 13% of 18-year-olds are often lonely.
The Wales Center for Public Policy has published extensively on Who is lonely in Wales and have shared his ideas on dealing with loneliness.
Other research has found that post-pandemic, children and young people may be lonelier than ever (and lonelier than any other age group). The cost of living is also likely to affect loneliness. Not having the money to attend activities will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the emotional well-being of children and young people.
Fighting loneliness
Welsh Government pledged 1.4 million to support its first loneliness and social isolation strategy in 2019. The strategy sets out a vision to support people vulnerable to loneliness. It aims to create a culture where it’s okay to say I’m single, without stigma or shame. Talking more openly about loneliness and social isolation is seen as a possible solution.
of STRATEGY recognizes that children and young people are in danger. Need a universal access to promote children’s well-being through public messages and school activities to build individual resilience (see Welsh Government Framework for Schools).
The importance of strong relationships as children and young people move through life is supported Access by all Welsh Government schools. Some children and young people may need extra support at school and targeted interventions or specialist help. But generally the social connections made at school, through social activities and clubs, volunteering and spending time with family, are the focus of the Welsh Government’s preventative action.
This point was made by the Senedds Health and Social Care Committee recently Link point report. He described relationships and connections as key conditions necessary for people to thrive, saying that secure and supportive relationships with families, friends and communities provide security, meaning, purpose and confidence.
As we said before, the Welsh Government is clearly committed to improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people. But there is lack of evidence on effective ways to reduce loneliness for young people. The Wales Center for Public Policy has said It is unclear whether the interventions are having the desired impact.
Deputy Minister, Lynne Neagles, final response to a request from the Senedds Children, Young People and Education Committee for an update on progress in improving children’s mental health there was no detail on all aspects of children’s mental health. The Welsh Government has said very little about the specific impact of loneliness and social isolation on children and young people. This may surprise some given the relevance in the context of COVID-19, and the importance of supporting children and young people to restore social contacts and connections – as part of a wider approach to building resilience and well-being.
Connecting in healthy and meaningful ways
It is also worth noting that the Welsh Governments STRATEGY refers to social media and the internet as a double-edged sword. It recognizes that social media can be an avenue for bullying, harassment and social pressure that can cause or contribute to a sense of social isolation and loneliness in children. The strategy offers little in the way of addressing the impact of social media on children’s mental health and well-being, in addition to recognizing The Risks of bullying and cybercrime.
The Mental Health Foundation said, Teens can have thousands of friends online and still feel unsupported and isolated. It may be true for some young people who may have many friends but little company.
That’s why Place2Be says Let’s connect during Children’s Mental Health Week 2023.
Article by Sarah Hatherley, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales
|
Sources
2/ https://research.senedd.wales/research-articles/let-s-connect-why-our-children-are-lonely-and-how-we-can-support-them/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- why our children are lonely and how we can support them
- Cases of nosocomial sepsis surge in California during pandemic
- More than a thousand dead in large earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
- Beanpot 2023: Schedule, Scores, Previews for Men’s Event
- Amid warning that 65,000 migrants could try, Sunak is ‘preparing the UK to leave the ECHR.
- Preclinical investigation of nanomedicine using zebrafish as a model organism
- Floating city in the clouds: fake or mirage?
- Turkey and Syria earthquake – latest updates: 2300 dead and thousands injured – as a result of the second earthquake in Turkey | world News
- Princess Diana’s friend says her marriage to Prince Charles was ‘essentially arranged’
- Men’s Tennis Earn Comeback Win vs. Pepperdine
- The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rises
- UK house prices fall for 5th month in a row The regions most affected are: