Granton Gasholder moves forward to next phase of development. City of Edinburgh Council

Councilors on the Development Management Sub-Committee on January 25 approved planning permission for the next phase of the redevelopment of the iconic Granton Gasholder.

Today (6 February), it was also announced that the project’s application to the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund has been approved. This will link to the overall delivery program and provide up to £1.3m of further grant funding to take this phase of the works forward.

While restoration of the Gasholder frame continues, work will begin in fall 2023 on public realm improvements to the surrounding land.

Ultimately, the goals of the restoration are to ensure that development of the surrounding sites can occur while opening up the area to create a multi-functional public space that can be used and enjoyed by residents and visitors.

Council leader Cammy Day said:

I am delighted that councilors have recently approved planning permission for the exciting high quality open space element of the redevelopment of the historic Granton Gasholder. The restoration of the Gasholder framework is already underway through funding provided by the Council and the UK Government’s Leveling Fund. With today’s announcement that we have been successful in our bid for the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund, we are now able to progress our plans to create an exciting public space that will see this iconic structure give Granton Waterfront new life. This landmark development represents our plan to transform the structure, at the heart of our £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront, into a visitor destination with high quality open space for all to enjoy. The wider regeneration is about using the land on site to develop a sustainable 20-minute neighborhood that its residents will be proud of. It will be an area where people live in affordable, environmentally friendly homes, have excellent transport and active travel links, and access to open and green space, arts, sport and culture. Restoring the Gasholder is the first step in unlocking the wider regeneration.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: