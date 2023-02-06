Russia’s oil heads east as EU embargo takes hold





This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The European Union’s full embargo on Russian oil products took effect on Feb. 5, but data from traders and Refinitiv show that most of Russian oil and vacuum gas (VGO) is being shipped already in other regions, mainly in Asia. In January, less than 5% of Russian oil and VGO were sent to EU countries, including about 100,000 tons in Agioi Theodoroi in Greece, about 80,000 tons in the Latvian port of Ventspils and 30,000 tons – in the Italian port of Augusta . “Needless to say, it’s quite easy to divert that waste to other destinations,” said one trader. The EU began restricting imports and transit of some oil from Russia six months ago, under customs code 2707, with a full ban taking effect this month in response to the dispute in Ukraine. The Group of Seven industrialized nations (G7) has also set a price cap on Russian fuel shipments. In response, traders have diverted cargo to Asia and the Middle East and increasingly used ship-to-ship (STS) cargo to transport their oil. In December and January, total Russian oil and VGO exports were around 4.2-4.5 million tons each month. According to Refinitiv data, Russia exported more than 0.8 million tons of oil in December 2022 to India, which buys the oil products to be processed into cokers at its refineries. In January 2023, oil shipments from Russia to India reached at least 0.5 million tons. STS loadings near the Greek port of Kalamata, which is one of the main destinations for Russian oil and VGO exports, increased to 8.2 million tons in 2022, from 1.4 million tons a year earlier. In January 2023, Russia sent 0.5 million tons of crude oil products to STS near Kalamata. Traders also use STS cargoes in Skagen (Denmark) and Ceuta (Spain). Large volumes of oil and VGO from Russia were also diverted last year to Singapore, Malaysia, China, the Emirates, Turkey, Senegal and South Korea, Refinitiv data show. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-fuel-oil-heading-east-eu-embargo-takes-hold-2023-02-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos