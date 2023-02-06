Department of Justice and Federal Partners Recognize Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation | OPA





The Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) joined federal partners, including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Human Rights and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC), the International Unit of Human Rights of the FBI, non-governmental organizations and others today in recognition of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The Department of Justice is committed to supporting efforts to end female genital mutilation, including by prosecuting those who violate the federal law prohibiting FGM and providing support to survivors of the harmful practice, the Assistant Attorney General said. Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Department of Justice Criminal Division. FGM is a form of gender-based violence and child abuse that will not be tolerated in the United States. The FBI hopes to empower community members and victims to come forward and report these acts of abuse so we can end the practice of FGM together, said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigations Division. FGM is a horrific act of physical violence that undermines the equality of women and girls, and the FBI will hold accountable anyone who commits this federal human rights violation. The International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM is an opportunity to raise awareness of this global human rights issue, said Acting Associate Executive Director Steve Francis of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI will continue to work with partners around the globe to end this abhorrent practice. , protect the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice. Federal law enforcement agencies have engaged in many initiatives aimed at protecting those in the United States who have undergone, or may be at risk of, FGM. For example: The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime awarded over $5 million in three-year grants through a grant program to support community projects designed to increase direct services, education and engagement of community partners to stop the victimization of women and girls through FGM. For more information see: DOJ Announces Nearly $3 Million to Address Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (ojp.gov).

Federal law enforcement authorities actively investigate allegations of FGM within the United States and, if a United States citizen is involved, abroad. Agencies collect tips and guidance from the public and cooperate with non-governmental organizations that will pass on information if they suspect a child is at imminent risk of undergoing FGM or being taken abroad for the purposes of FGM.

The FBI now includes information on FGM in the mandatory annual child abuse training for all FBI employees in hopes of further educating the workforce. The FBI’s International Human Rights Unit released educational reports on FGM for pediatricians and educators.

HSI launched Operation Limelight USA in 2017, a flagship FGM outreach and education program that has been recognized domestically and internationally as a critical effort to combat FGM by Women in Federal Law Enforcement and World Class Policing Awards .

Examples of other agency initiatives aimed at protecting women and girls at risk from FGM can be found in the Attorney General’s STOP 2021 FGM Law Annual Report. FGM is a form of child abuse, a serious violation of human rights and, since 1996, a federal crime. In 2013, Congress amended the federal FGM statute, 18 USC 116, to prohibit the removal of a girl child from the United States for the purpose of performing FGM. In 2021, the STOP FGM Act 2020 was signed into law, strengthening the law by expanding the scope of punishable acts and increasing the maximum penalty. Violations of this law may result in imprisonment and possible removal from the United States. Individuals suspected of FGM may be investigated by the HRVWCC and prosecuted by the Department of Justice accordingly. In January 2021, the Department of Justice indicted a Houston woman for allegedly taking a minor from the United States to undergo FGM in a foreign country. Her trial is set for May 15 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas and will mark the first prosecution under the provision of the federal statute that prohibits the removal of a girl from the United States for the purpose of FGM. The FBI’s Houston office investigated the case with support from HRVWCC. According to UNICEF, more than 200 million women and girls have undergone FGM, which refers to procedures that damage the female genitalia for non-medical reasons. While it is primarily concentrated in northern, western, and central Africa, as well as parts of the Middle East and Asia, FGM also occurs in the United States. Founded in 2008, HRVWCC promotes HSIs’ efforts to identify, locate, and prosecute human rights abusers in the United States, including those known or suspected of having participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide , torture, extrajudicial killings, FGM, and the use or recruitment of child soldiers. HRVWCC utilizes the expertise of a select group of agents, attorneys, intelligence and research specialists, historians, and analysts who lead the agencies in broader enforcement efforts against these offenders. Members of the public with information about victims or suspected perpetrators involved in female genital mutilation or other human rights abuses are asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800) 225- 5324 or the HSI Information Line at (866) 347-2423. To submit a tip online, visit tips.fbi.gov or HSI online form. Tips can be given anonymously.

