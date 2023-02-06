



Senior secretary confirms increased funding package for councils to deliver local services and support vulnerable families with council tax bills

An additional $5.1 billion available to repay recent years, including access to $2 billion in new social care grants

Government funding gives security to local government and stands behind councils in challenging times Councils in England will benefit from almost £60bn to provide vital frontline services as the Government confirms an average funding increase of 9.4% for councils over the next financial year. After close engagement with councils, the deal includes an extra £2 billion in social care grants for adults and children for 2023/24 and a one-off Funding Guarantee which ensures every local authority in England will see at least a 3% increase in core spending . in force before any local decisions are made about council tax. Following consultation, the government has expanded total funding to include a further £19 million for all services and an additional £10 million for the Rural Service Delivery Grant. This additional funding will help councils deliver essential services and address the unique challenges facing rural communities. The government proposed the funding package in December and consulted councils on all elements of the solution. Now, the government is confirming its aim for councils across England to benefit from an extra £5.1 billion, a 9.4% increase on last year, as it continues to stand behind councils and public services in the face of financial pressures. The final settlement for local government ensures that the most deprived areas of England receive 17% more funding per household than the least deprived. Senior Secretary Michael Gove said: Every day councils across the country deliver for their communities and play a crucial role in moving them forward. This funding package represents an increase of over 9% for councils compared to last year, ensuring a fair deal for local government that reflects the vital work that Labor councils do to deliver the key services we all rely on. Alongside the temporary solution, the government announced an extra £100 million in funding for local authorities to support the most vulnerable families in England, delivering on its manifesto commitment to protect local taxpayers from excessive increases. This funding supports the government’s council tax referendum package, which strikes the right balance to ensure taxpayers are not overburdened at a time of significant pressure on the public finances. This announcement follows a major investment of £2.1bn in councils across the UK through the High Levels Fund, which will deliver transformative projects to help spread opportunities in historically overlooked areas. The interim settlement consultation was open for 4 weeks and closed on 16 January 2023. Further information Primary spending power is a measure of the resources available to local authorities to finance the provision of services. It sets out the money made available to councils through the local government finance settlement.

