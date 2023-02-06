Benefits of an International Undergraduate Experience

Born and raised in Naples, Professor Michael’s favorite attended Brown University in the United States and then earned a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Oxford. In addition to teaching Business Communication and Public Relations, Prof. Favorite is also the Director of Admissions in Italy.

What does the role of Italian Admissions Director entail?

The role involves promoting John Cabot to Italian secondary school students in Italy and around the world. We reach out to students in a variety of ways: by going to schools and talking to students, at fairs and through social media and the internet. We also host Open Days at John Cabot where students and their families can come and hear alumni and current students share their experiences and success stories. Bringing students to Trastevere and our campuses really helps them – especially those who are not from Rome – to get a feel for our vibrant city and neighborhood. But more importantly, it brings the message that they can get a top-notch American liberal arts education without leaving Italy.

Why should students choose to come to John Cabot?

John Cabot offers some unique benefits. One of them is the flexible academic system. It accommodates students’ multiple interests without forcing them into a straight jacket. They may even choose to double major and add one or moreminors. This is the age when young people should experiment and discover new interests and our system encourages this. Plus, about a quarter of our students register as undecided, not knowing exactly what they want to study. This is good. They are excited about starting university and decide within the first year after taking compulsory first year courses.

Another reason to choose JCU is the excellence of our academics, which is confirmed by the accreditation of the Frank J. Guarini School of Business by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the recognition by the University of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program . Ours is one of less than 6% of business schools worldwide to be accredited by AACSB. CFA is the most respected and recognized investment management designation in the world. We are the only American university in Europe that has both accreditations.

Another reason to study here is that John Cabot offers a very international atmosphere as we attract students from 75 countries. In fact, we have the most international university campus in Italy. If you want an education that allows you to learn with people who are different from you, then JCU is the place to be.

Tell us about the Italian Development Initiative.

The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the rise in inflation have caused a very difficult economic scenario in Italy and Europe. To counter the economic impact of these events, John Cabot President Franco Pavoncello created the Italian Development Initiative, which reduces fees for every Italian student applying for the 2023-2024 academic year.

What kind of Italian students does JCU attract?

We attract students who are serious and committed, curious and flexible, open to new ideas and willing to step out of their comfort zones. Italian students in particular are looking for an international experience where they can exercise their critical thinking skills and learn in a hands-on way. An American education is a great way to complement their Italian academic background.

You only have to look at the success stories of our Italian alumni on our website to see how transformative JCU is for them. One student, Giacomo Di Capua, graduated from John Cabot two years ago with a double major in International Relations and Business. He is now getting his master’s degree in Dublin, Ireland and applying for the prestigious international Ph.D. programs. He has done phenomenal work in environmental sustainability since high school and has established himself as an international expert in the field. Among other things, he has created an NGO that has global reach.

Where do you see John Cabot 10 years from now?

I see John Cabot as a place that will be established as an American liberal arts university for graduate and undergraduate studies of the highest level in the world.