Syria: International action needed after devastating earthquake hits war-torn regions





Responding to the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this morning, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Amnesty International extends our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in these devastating earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people across Turkey and Syria have been affected, but people in areas already devastated by years of conflict face additional challenges. The international community must immediately mobilize resources to support rescue and rehabilitation efforts in northern Syria. Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International Four million people in opposition-held northwestern Syria have had to live in dire conditions with little access to health care. This morning, entire buildings collapsed in neighborhoods already devastated by more than a decade of war. The massive destruction, coupled with an acute economic crisis and a vicious winter storm, is also hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid. The international community must immediately mobilize resources to support rescue and rehabilitation efforts in northern Syria. The Syrian government should also allow aid to reach all areas affected by the earthquake without restrictions. All parties, especially the Syrian government and Russian forces, must immediately cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as indiscriminate attacks in the region. Background Two powerful earthquakes devastated large areas of Turkey and Syria this morning. According to recent reports, at least 2,200 people have been killed and thousands more injured. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said the earthquakes have devastated regions of Syria where large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable families live. Since August 2022, the Syrian government has enforced a blockade on civilians in the predominantly Kurdish areas of the northern Aleppo region, preventing their access to fuel and other essential supplies. In July 2022, Amnesty International published a report detailing how millions of displaced people in northwestern Syria are living in dire conditions in camps. They are totally dependent on international aid for survival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/02/syria-international-action-needed-after-devastating-earthquake-afflicts-war-torn-regions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos