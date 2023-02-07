



2024 Fulbright Foreign Student Program | Call for applications | Closing: 31 March 2023. The US Mission is now accepting applications for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2024. This program provides grants to pursue advanced, non-degree, or research programs in the United States. Although typical exchanges are with universities, candidates who are affiliated with other educational, cultural or professional institutions may apply. Eligibility requirements Successful applicants for this program must meet all of the following criteria: Become a citizen of Uganda.

Have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Have a minimum of three years of work experience as a teacher after your bachelor’s degree and commit to returning to work in Uganda after completing their program.

Be fluent in English.

Have outstanding academic records, references and preparation in their chosen field.

Have satisfactory required test scores (final nominees will be required to take the GRE or GMAT, TOEFL after the screening and interview phase).

You have high motivation and serious commitment to complete the program within a given time frame and return home.

Applications should detail the applicant’s specific area of ​​intended academic emphasis within the broader discipline.

Applicants seeking to pursue a Ph.D. should detail their intended research area and be prepared to submit a writing sample. Application/selection process The application form can be found and submitted online at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2024/ Please have all required information and documentation entered, uploaded and submitted in your online application by the application deadline. This includes copies of certificates, transcripts and letters of recommendation. Please do not email, post or deliver documents to our office. Applicants can attach test result reports if they have already passed the tests. Applications are reviewed by a selection panel. Final nominations are reviewed in the United States and selections are made by the J. WilliamFulbright Board of Foreign Scholarships. While applicants may suggest where they would like to study in the US, final institutional placement for successful candidates is made by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted after reviewing the applications. The application deadline is March 31, 2023.

