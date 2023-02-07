A Senator is once again trying to keep TSP investments out of China





A Republican senator last week reintroduced legislation aimed at preventing the federal government’s 401(k)-style retirement savings program from investing in Chinese corporations. TSP Fiduciary Security Act (S. 149), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., requires the Federal Retirement Investment Board, which administers the Thrift Savings Plan, to consider national security issues as part of its fiduciary duty to participants and specifically prohibits the TSP from investing in Chinese Communist military companies. The bill would also subject TSP boards’ decisions to a review process before the secretary of Labor, who would consult with the secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security, and the Treasury and the attorney general about potential national security concerns. The legislation marks the latest attempt by Republicans to limit the power of TSPs to invest internationally, after a failed attempt to shift the index on which the Fund’s retirement programs are based to a more comprehensive index, though one that included investment in Chinese corporations. The initiative was abandoned in 2020 after political interference from the Trump administration. Rubio announced the bill as part of one wider effort to make China as big a threat as the Soviet Union ever was, according to one article American Conservatoryand to cut off US financial investment in the country. Perhaps the most obvious example is the pouring of money from Wall Street into companies directly or indirectly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, Rubio wrote. No nation can survive by giving jobs and money to an adversary. It was cool when it started decades ago, and now it’s extremely stupid. Rubio last introduced the legislation in 2021, though it was not implemented. The TSP has not re-examined the question of how the TSPs I Fund should be invested as of 2020. In a statement, TSP spokeswoman Kim Weaver characterized efforts to insert foreign policy decision-making into investment decisions as “fundamentally inconsistent” with the nature of fiduciary responsibilities. “By law, board members and the executive director serve as fiduciaries legally obligated to act “solely in the interest of [TSP] participants and beneficiaries and for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to participants and their beneficiaries,” Weaver said.[This bill] establishes a new standard of fiduciary duty that applies only to the TSP. The proposed standard overrides the current requirement to act only in the interests of TSP participants to state that [TSP board]has a duty not to harm national security, a duty that does not apply to any other defined contribution plan or financial organization.” The question of whether a market is safe for American investment falls under the purview of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, not the TSP, officials have previously argued. All investors, whether they are public servants or not, should review their investment portfolios to ensure they are making smart decisions that are consistent with their retirement timeline and personal conscience. then-TSP chairman Michael Kennedy and then-Employee Thrift. Advisory Council Chairman Clifford Dailing in 2019. Based on current best practices in the investment industry and the mandate given to us by Congress, we do not believe it is appropriate to prevent millions of TSP participants from making a choice that could be in their best interest and is available to all other US investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govexec.com/pay-benefits/2023/02/rubio-reintroduces-bill-would-change-tsps-fiduciary-duties/382627/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos