Ukraine: UN aid chief reminds world of ‘horrific one-year milestone’









Humanitarian worker of the local NGO Proliska, Alyona comforts Valentyna, 62. Photo: OCHA/Matteo Minasi

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths comments at UN Security Council on Ukraine

Madam President,

For almost an entire year, the Secretary-General, myself and many others have continuously informed this Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

We have warned of the toxic brew of death, destruction, displacement and deprivation that this war has caused.

We talked about the psychological trauma it left behind.

We have condemned its deadly toll on civilians.

However, the tragedy continues to unfold with no end in sight.

As we approach a year into this war, let me remind the Council of a few facts:

17.6 million people who are almost 40 percent of Ukraine’s population are in need of humanitarian assistance.

More than 7,000 civilians have been killed. These are only figures confirmed by the UN. The actual number is certainly higher.

Nearly 8 million people have fled to neighboring countries.

5.3 million people are internally displaced, many of whom seek shelter in collective centers.

Countless numbers of people hunkered down in basements for days and weeks to seek protection from the bombs.

Homes, schools, hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.

Entire cities, towns and villages have been severely damaged.

Madam President,

This violence shows no signs of abating.

Just last week, airstrikes hit hospitals on both sides of the front line, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

I saw evidence of this relentless violence when I visited Ukraine in December. I saw complete devastation in the countryside around Mykolaiv, littered with mines. I saw the farmland destroyed. All communities are without electricity and essential supplies.

But on this battlefield, I also saw a tremendous effort of people for survival.

In Mykolaiv, I visited a bakery run by women who had continued to work throughout the war, albeit at a reduced capacity. With the help of the World Food Program, the bakery has increased production and now produces thousands of loaves of bread every day that are distributed to people in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the city of Kherson, I saw volunteers, municipal workers and local authorities working side by side with humanitarian partners to provide relief in a communal

Madam President,

The people of Ukraine have left the whole world in awe of their resilience.

Endurance despite deadly violence.

Resilience despite power outages and damaged power sector in the middle of a wild winter.

Resistance despite mines and explosive remnants of war which are driving displacement, preventing safe returns, impeding humanitarian aid, disrupting agricultural activities and delaying the restoration of essential services.

Resistance despite sexual violence, trafficking, sexual exploitation, abuse.

The people of Ukraine have not been spared any of the horrors of war.

And the humanitarian community has done its best to help.

We have provided assistance to 15.8 million people, including more than 1.3 million people in areas outside the control of the Ukrainian government.

We delivered winter clothes, heating equipment, solid fuel and building materials.

We have delivered generators to hospitals, shelters, heating points, water pumping facilities, schools and IDP shelters.

We have delivered life-saving aid to villages close to the frontline in rural parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts, using inter-agency convoys to deliver a comprehensive package of support, facilitated by our constructive partnership with national, regional and local. the authorities.

Madam President,

Our operations have expanded exponentially over the past year.

This year’s Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, which I will launch later this month in Geneva, calls for $3.9 billion to bring aid to more than 11 million people.

Before February 2022, humanitarian partners were already providing aid mainly in the east, on both sides of the frontline in Donetska and Luhansk regions.

Today, more than 650 humanitarian organizations operate in all 24 regions of Ukraine.

But we need to reach more people, more often.

Humanitarian access to areas under the temporary military control of the Russian Federation has become increasingly unpredictable and impeded.

Despite repeated efforts and negotiations, no inter-agency humanitarian convoy has been able to pass between the two areas.

Madam President,

At the risk of repeating myself, let me outline some basic rules of warfare:

All parties must exercise constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects during their military operations. They must also allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid to civilians in need, wherever they may be.

Madam President,

We must continue to defend resolutely from all angles.

To stop the humanitarian catastrophe and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

To address this war, the deep global implications in global food and energy prices. On trade and supply chains. And on nuclear safety issues.

We are making progress where we can. The Black Sea Grains Initiative is allowing food exports to continue to reach global supply chains, helping to lower prices and maintain an essential source of WFP’s grain supplies. Extending the Initiative beyond Mars is critical.

The United Nations will also continue to press for the facilitation of food and fertilizer exports, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation, which remain a key part of our broader effort to address global food insecurity.

On the eve of this horrific year-long milestone, which comes on top of the previous eight years of conflict, we still have much to do.

I call on all of us to push forward with renewed energy to give the people of Ukraine the peace and support they need and deserve.

Thank you.