EU carbon tax presents new test for Western Balkans integration – EURACTIV.com

The European Union’s newly adopted Carbon Cap Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is likely to test Western Balkan countries vying for membership of the bloc as they seek to align with the EU acquis.

Last year, the EU agreed to implement the world’s first tax on imports of carbon-intensive goods as a way to push its trading partners to have stronger climate policies and protect its industries.

The measure will kick in from 2026 and will include carbon-intensive energy imports, which could result in a hefty tax on Western Balkan electricity entering the EU.

This was a good wake-up call for the region, said Pippa Gallop, energy adviser for Southeast Europe from CEE NGO Bankwatch, speaking at a panel discussion organized by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Dialogue Southeast Europe.

Before, it always depends on them how fast they want to advance their EU membership, how fast they want to go with the whole energy transition, but CBAM, because it is an instrument, which is placed in the EU by the EU. it changed the whole setup, she added.

The countries of the Western Balkans now face three options. They can do nothing and face CBAM taxes from 2026, introduce carbon pricing to comply with EU climate policy and avoid it or take advantage of an exemption in the legislation to give it space. breathing until 2030.

None of them are very easy choices, and all require a lot more action and a lot more attention to this topic, Gallop said.

Not introducing a carbon market will mean revenue that could be made by the government and reinvested in locally produced renewable energy will go to the EU instead, said Peter Pozsgai, a governance expert at the Secretariat of Energy Community, which works with the countries of the Western Balkans. in the green transition.

Carbon pricing can also help create transition financing. According to CEE Bankwatch, if the Western Balkan countries set the carbon price at 50 per ton – significantly less than the current price – they would raise about 2.8 billion per year.

Meanwhile, choosing the loophole of merging its electricity system with that of the EU to avoid CBAM taxes requires a country to register to comply with EU environmental and competition law in the electricity sector and establish an emissions trading scheme by 2030.

This exception exists as there is no technical solution to trace where electricity comes from once a country is connected to the EU grid, but this loophole could be closed if found.

The impact of CBAM will vary in different countries

In total, the Western Balkans exported 25 terawatts of energy to the EU between 2018 and 2020, which is equivalent to 8% of total coal-fired generation in the region. according to Bankwatch.

Due to artificially low prices in the Western Balkans, exporting energy to the EU market brings higher profits for companies.

The impact of CBAM will vary among Balkan countries, which have different levels of energy exports to Europe and progress on climate policies, such as putting a price on carbon emissions and phasing out coal.

North Macedonia is a net importer of electricity and between 2011 and 2020, it exported 38% of the average annual share of electricity to the EU. The country has committed to shutting down its coal-fired power plants by 2027, meaning it will only be briefly affected by CBAM if the shutdown is successful.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Montenegrin exports to the EU increased mainly when an undersea cable to Italy became operational. In 2020, the country exported more than 1,600 gigawatts of electricity, which is equal to more than 50% of its entire production.

The country has tried to create a carbon market, but in its current state, it would not be enough to avoid CBAM, according to Gallop. In addition, about 40% of energy production from Montenegro comes from the coal plant in Pljevlja, which operates illegally after the expiry of the specified operating hours.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is likely to be heavily affected, with around 20% of total electricity production exported to the EU. based on 2011-2020 figures. In 2020, 70% of the country’s energy production is from coal, which would attract a huge tax.

Serbia’s energy production is also heavily dependent on coal, but has limited exports to the EU, so is unlikely to be hit massively.

In 2020, Kosovo’s energy production almost entirely came from coal, but due to minimal ties to the EU, it will have no impact at the moment.

Albania is also unlikely to see a big impact as the country exported 7% of its total generation between 2011 and 2020, and none of that came from coal. However, it would apply if the country builds a gas-fired power plant as planned.

The response to the CBAM decides the geopolitical future of the Balkans

According to German lawmaker Delara Burkhardt, how the Western Balkans respond to the tariff and progress with their climate legislation also affects their geopolitical future.

The path to the green transition is the path to the EU, and the path not to the green transition is in a different geopolitical context, it is going to China and Russia, she explained at the panel discussion.

But the EU also has a role, she added, saying the EU should make the green transition a core part of its neighborhood policy, including adding green strings to funding going to the region.

CEE Bankwatch is also advocating for a fund to help the transition and ease its social impact in the Balkans, particularly in regions where coal mining and energy production are a vital part of the economy.

There has not yet been a move to use CBAM’s current revenue for this, but regardless, EU funds could be used for this purpose, Gallop said, adding that where there is funding, there is political will.

In doing so, however, the unintended consequences of a rush into renewables must be avoided, Pozsgai said, noting existing green energy projects, particularly hydropower, that have created environmental issues in the Balkans.

On the eve of 2026 and the entry into force of the CBAM, the countries of the Western Balkans will have to decide how to respond to the tax.

Launching a carbon market could help secure vital funding for cheaper, locally produced renewable energy and reduce the Balkans’ dependence on countries such as Russia and China. Meanwhile, not following the EU’s climate policy could have a heavy cost.

[Edited by Alice Taylor]