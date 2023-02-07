Further investment has been announced to boost the mental health of children in Sandwell





Young people in schools across Sandwell have benefited from Sandwell Council’s £1.1m Emotional Wellbeing Programme.

More than 2,000 children and young people with mental health concerns have received support since the program was first launched in July 2021. This week (6-12 February) marks Children’s Mental Health Week with Sandwell Council announcing a further £500,000 investment in their Emotional Wellbeing Program to help more children and young people in the area. Students at Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury have taken part in a sports mentoring program using sporting activities to help improve their confidence, resilience and emotional wellbeing. Youth mentors Jevaughni Robinson and Daniel McCalla from local charity Sport4Life have been working with the children at the academy since autumn 2022. Daniel McCalla said: “I am proud to be involved in a project like Sandwell’s Emotional Wellbeing Programme. “Seeing young people come out of their shell and speak is very important, I don’t do this work for money, I do it because I want to make a difference. “I want to see young people aspire and know that with a little help, everyone can achieve.” Councilor Simon Hackett, Cabinet Member for Children and Education recently visited Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury. He said: “I am overwhelmed to hear from the young people involved and the positive impact these mentoring sessions have had on them personally. “It’s clear that the students really look up to Jevaughn and Daniel who are truly making a difference for the young people they mentor. “This program has such a positive impact on our children and young people and I am delighted to announce during Children’s Mental Health Week, our investment in the program will continue into 2023.” Lindsay Mason, assistant headteacher at Bristnall Hall Academy said: “Being part of the council’s Emotional Wellbeing Program has meant so much to our young people, who have benefited a huge amount from the sessions in terms of their physical well-being. and emotional.” “Thank you to the mentors from Sport4Life who have made a real positive impact on the young people involved in these sessions.” Work will now continue to roll out the Emotional Wellbeing Program to more children and young people with support from the voluntary sector, education and health partners. The program has seen Sandwell Council team up with partners in the voluntary sector to provide targeted help and support to young people with mental health concerns. There were 13 organizations funded to complete programs providing a wide range of support to young people aged five to 18, including one-to-one and group work, mentoring and counselling.

