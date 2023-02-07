Newtown DIY enthusiast fined for tipping





A Newtown resident has been fined 400 for illegally dumping rubbish at the ‘Devil’s Elbow’ hairpin bend, near Dolfor, of the A483 trunk road. Reported by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA), the fly tip material consisted of DIY construction material waste. On inspection, Powys County Council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Officers found an invoice inside the waste, which was linked to a local builders’ merchant. The seller was able to provide information linking the purchase to a resident of North Powys. After an interview under caution, the culprit admitted the waste was left over from their DIY project at home and was subsequently issued with a 400 Fixed Penalty Notice for the tip. Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “This is appalling behavior when someone has gone out of their way to drop rubbish in our beautiful village instead of taking it to one of the recycling centres. of the county’s household waste and dispose of it properly. “Once our colleagues at North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA) brought this incident to our attention, our enforcement team were able to act quickly to clear the area and take appropriate action against the irresponsible individual responsible. “The council has a zero tolerance approach to tipping and we thoroughly investigate all incidents with the fines issued being appropriate. We know that the majority of Powys residents act responsibly and feel strongly about their local environment and they they will feel confident that we are handling these matters quickly and efficiently.” Under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, it is an offense to dispose of your rubbish in the wrong place. Not only can the machines end up with a large fine, but prosecution can also result in a criminal record. Incidents of fly tipping can be reported to the council online: Report Fly Tipping

