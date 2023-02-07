An associate of the sanctioned oligarch is accused of evading sanctions and money laundering USAO-SDNY

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Andrew C. Adams, Director of the KleptoCapture Task Force, Ivan J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Maged Behnam, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Miami Field Office, today announced the unsealing of an indictment charging VLADIMIR VORONCHENKO, a/k/a Vladimir Vorontchenko, a citizen of the Russian Federation . and lawful permanent resident of the United States, participating in a scheme to make over $4 million in payments in US dollars to maintain four real estate properties in the United States that were owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned oligarch, as well as trying to sell two of those properties. The indictment also charged VORONCHENKO with contempt of court in connection with his flight from the United States after receiving a Grand Jury subpoena requiring his personal appearance and testimony.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: The indictment unsealed today signals the United States’ continued commitment to holding individuals who violate sanctions accountable. Vladimir Voronchenko and others illegally poured millions of dollars into the United States to maintain luxury American mansions owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. With these charges, the United States sends a strong message that it will continue to vigorously enforce economic sanctions, including those imposed in response to Russia’s illegal and unjustified aggression in Ukraine.

KleptoCapture Task Force Director Andrew C. Adams said: Shell companies, strawmen and professional money launderers did not protect Voronchenko or the illegal transactions charged today by the investigative persistence of HSI, the FBI and the attorneys for the Southern District of New York. Today’s indictment is also a reminder of the priority the Justice Department places on uncovering the proceeds of kleptocracy and sanctions evasion and prosecuting those who would receive a salary in exchange for facilitating money laundering and sanctions evasion.

HSI Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo said: Illicit Russian finance is a threat to US national and national security, a threat that widens the cracks of vulnerability in our financial system. With the advent of the Ukrainian invasion, such global threats became increasingly domestic, as it was revealed that Putin’s supporters had seized billions in illegal assets in US-based real estate and luxury assets. HSI will not allow the US financial system to unknowingly facilitate dark money transfers, and today we have charged another oligarch facilitator for his alleged actions in support of the corrupt regime.

According to the allegations in the indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court:[1]

VORONCHENKO, who resided at various times in New York, New York, Southampton, New York, Fisher Island, Florida and Russia, proved successful as a businessman, art collector and art dealer, and as a close friend and collaborator business. of Viktor Vekselberg.

On April 6, 2018, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Vekselberg as a Specially Designated National (SDN) in connection with a finding that the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation in Ukraine constituted an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. On or about March 11, 2022, OFAC redesignated Vekselberg as an SDN and impounded Vekselbergs yacht and private plane.

Prior to his designation by OFAC, between or about 2008 and about 2017, Vekselberg, through a variety of shell companies, purchased real estate in the United States, specifically, (i) an apartment on Park Avenue in New York, New York York, (ii) a property in Southampton, New York, (iii) an apartment in Fisher Island, Florida and (iv) a penthouse also in Fisher Island, Florida (collectively, the Properties). As of the date of this indictment, the properties were valued at approximately $75 million.

VORONCHENKO retained an attorney (Attorney), practicing in New York, New York, in connection with the purchase of the Properties. The attorney also managed the finances of the Properties, including customary payments, property taxes, insurance premiums and other charges related to the Properties in US dollar transactions from the attorneys’ interest in the attorneys’ trust account (IOLTA account).

Prior to Vekselberg’s designation as an SDN, between approximately February 2009 and March 2018, shell companies owned by Vekselberg sent approximately 90 wire transfers totaling approximately $18.5 million to the IOLTA account. At the direction of VORONCHENKO and his family member living in Russia, the Prosecutor used these funds to make various payments in US dollars for the maintenance and servicing of the properties.

Shortly after the designation of Vekselbergs as an SDN, the source of funds used to maintain and service the Properties changed. The IOLTA account began receiving wires from a bank account in the Bahamas held in the name of a shell company controlled by VOROCHENKO, Smile Holding Ltd., and from a Russian bank account held in the name of a Russian national who was connected to VORONCHENKO . Between approximately June 2018 and March 2022, approximately 25 wire transfers totaling approximately $4 million were sent to IOLTA’s account. Although the source of the payments changed, the management of the payments remained the same as before: VORONCHENKO and his family instructed the Attorney to use these funds to make various payments in US dollars for the maintenance and servicing of the properties. Additionally, after Vekselberg was sanctioned in 2018, VORONCHENKO and others attempted to sell both the Park Avenue apartment and the Southampton estate. No OFAC license has been applied for or issued for these payments or attempted transfers.

On or about May 13, 2022, federal agents served VORONCHENKO at Fisher Island with a Grand Jury Subpoena, which requested his personal appearance for testimony and production of documents. Approximately nine days later, on or about May 22, 2022, VORONCHENKO took a flight from Miami, Florida to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and then went to Moscow, Russia. VORONCHENKO did not appear before the grand jury and has not returned to the United States.

* * *

VORONCHENKO, 70, of Moscow, Russia, New York, New York, Southampton, New York, and Fisher Island, Florida, was charged with conspiracy to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA ); violation of the IEEPA; conspiracy to commit international money laundering; and international money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. VORONCHENKO was also charged with contempt of court, which carries a maximum sentence within the Court’s discretion. The indictment also provides notice of the United States’ intent to confiscate from VORONCHENKO the proceeds of his acts, including property.

The maximum possible sentences are set by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as each defendant’s sentence will be determined by a judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding work of HSI and the FBI. Mr. Williams further thanked the Department of Justice, the Homeland Security Division and the Office of International Affairs and OFAC for their assistance and cooperation in this investigation.

On March 2, 2022, the Attorney General announced the launch of the KleptoCapture Task Force, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing the comprehensive sanctions, export restrictions, and economic countermeasures that the United States, along with allies and partners, has imposed on response to the unprovoked Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The Task Force will use all of the Department’s tools and authorities against efforts to circumvent or undermine economic actions taken by the US government in response to Russian military aggression.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprise Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Greenwood, Joshua A. Naftalis and Sheb Swett are leading the prosecution.

The allegations in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.