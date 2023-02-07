By C40 Executive Director Mark Watts

Last year every region of the world was hit by severe climate events and scientists have warned of this weather patterns in the coming year likely to result in unprecedented heat waves and an increase in global temperature. Cities – where more than half the worlds population lives – are disproportionately at risk. The need to adapt to growing climate impacts is becoming increasingly urgent, especially in the cities most affected by the crisis.

Of the 33 megacities of the world, 21 are low coastal areas. Cities are increasingly facing extreme heat, floods, storms and sea level rise, and the most vulnerable populations within them are at the highest risk, especially those in informal settlements. In addition to the direct impacts of extreme climate events, cities are often the destination for people displaced by the negative effects of climate disruption in rural and coastal areas – up to 2000 people per day migrate to Dhaka. It is the people least responsible for global warming who experience its most devastating consequences.

North Dhaka Shihan Shan / Getty Images



COP27 took an important step towards achieving climate justice by creating a loss and damage fund in which the countries most responsible for the climate crisis agreed, in principle, to compensate the countries experiencing the worst impacts. However, there has been no real increase in funding for adaptation. The richest countries in the world have still unpaid the full US$100 billion a year in climate finance pledged to the Global South by 2020. Even if fully disbursed, this amount would not be nearly enough to cover adaptation costs in the most affected countries – Program of United Nations for the Environment RATINGS that adaptation costs alone will be between $160-340 billion per year by 2030.

There is evidence to suggest that while some national governments are failing to meet their climate finance commitments, SUPPORTING for those facing the worst of the crisis it is often received as remittances from diaspora communities in the Global North – who are typically among the poorest communities in those countries.

Official finance for adaptation must be increased rapidly and much more directed to cities. only 9% global urban climate investment is currently dedicated to adaptation projects, despite cities being on the front lines of the climate crisis. The vast majority of climate finance for cities is directed towards mitigation projects – in the Global South, almost none of the city’s climate program funding is for adaptation. Finance under the current system is designed to get poor countries that have relatively low emissions to further reduce their emissions rather than adapt to the impacts they are already facing. The sad reality is that unless many less affluent cities quickly secure funding to adapt, they will begin to lose the ability to decarbonize.

The strongest tool city governments have to attract more climate finance is to implement tough, climate- and nature-friendly policies and regulations. In October last year, C40 announced a record investment in climate finance for cities in the Global South – 34 city projects, supported by the Cities Finance Facility, will have access to over $1 billion for climate projects.

These include Salvador, which is using nature-based solutions and hybrid infrastructure measures to increase the resilience of two low-income informal communities that are vulnerable to floods and landslides. Another is Drakenstein, which is taking a systems approach to flood management to improve water and flood challenges in nearby Cape Town. By increasing the flood resistance and health of the river, the project will benefit the people living near it, especially in informal or low-income areas.

Other cities are using innovative ways to finance adaptation projects, such as Freetown, which has developed a system to implement its tree-planting initiative by tokenizing planted trees and trading them digitally with companies and individuals. The project was chosen as the winner of the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards under the United to Innovate category.

Despite the progress made at the city level, the scale of the crisis requires greater action by international institutions. Globally, there are calls from high profile figures to reform multilateral lenders and align their spending with climate goals. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, is in charge Movement to overhaul the global financial system to better support countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis. Earlier this year it emerged that the World Bank had designed a guide expand its mission and include sustainability goals, pursuing a PrOPOSAl for fundamental reform of the institution by ten major economies, including Germany and the US. This represents a shift in the right direction, although there is an urgent need for dedicated financing mechanisms to support climate action in cities.

Whatever this year brings, let’s make sure we make finance for urban adaptation a global priority.