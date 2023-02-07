Warwickshire stands together to support Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023 Warwickshire County Council





Warwickshire County Council and its partners come together to support Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023 Warwickshire County Council along with council colleagues from across the district and boroughs, Refuge, Blue-Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Warwickshire Police and ROSA (Rape or Sexual Abuse Support Services) would like to contact anyone who has been sexually assaulted or abused to provide support and care. Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder, Social Care and Adult Health, said: “We cannot stress enough how important it is that anyone who is being sexually assaulted or abused seeks support. You may not be ready to talk to an organization, so if you find it easier to talk to a trusted friend, colleague, teacher or family member – do so, but please don’t blame yourself. Warwickshire Services are here to help. You are not alone. If you are in immediate danger, please call 999.” Ruth Davison, CEO of Refuge said: “Sexual violence is any form of sexual activity that occurs without the full and informed consent of the other person. Sexual violence can be non-physical: non-consensual sharing of intimate images and sexually aggressive comments are also forms of sexual violence. All forms of sexual violence constitute a crime.” “Everyone has the right to be free from sexual abuse and violence. If you have experienced sexual violence or abuse, it is not your fault. There is no excuse or justification for these crimes, which rest solely with the perpetrator. Support is available and Refuge is here for you.” The rape crisis in England and Wales has reported that one in four women and one in twenty men have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, with one in six children being sexually abused. However, the charity’s latest figures point out that five in six women do not report incidents of rape and the same is true for four in five men. Specifically for the LGBTQ+ community – research suggests that around 25 percent of LGBTQ+ people experience violence with ex-partners. Superintendent Pete Hill of Warwickshire Police said: “Tragically, most people who experience sexual abuse and violence do not report it. Picking up the phone or going online to tell us about sexual abuse or sexual violence can be too scary for some people. You will be taken seriously and supported. He added: “We have specially trained officers who have helped hundreds of people just like you, and they are willing to listen and help. The priority is to make sure you feel comfortable and if you don’t feel ready to talk to us, there are many agencies and organizations in Warwickshire who can offer advice, support and help. To take the first step, call 101 or visit bit.ly/3I9Ormp – always call 999 if you are in immediate danger.” Some of the specialist services available across Warwickshire include: Blue Sky Sexual Assault Referral Center (SARC) – The center supports victims of rape or serious sexual assault. The service offers immediate support as well as help and support for historical cases of abuse as well. Advice and information is also available for friends, family and employers. To learn more go to www.blueskyorg.uk or call the team on 0800 970 0370.

Safety – Safeline is a specialist charity providing a range of services across Warwickshire to support all survivors of rape and sexual abuse. To learn more go to www.safeline.org.uk/ or call the team on 01926 402498 (or text 07860 027573).

RoSA (Rape or Sexual Abuse Support Services) – ROSA is a leading charity established to provide confidential services to survivors of rape, sexual violence and childhood sexual abuse across Warwickshire. RoSA is made up of a highly professional team and adheres to the British Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy's Ethical Framework for Good Practice. To learn more go to https://rosasupport.org/ or call the team 01788 551 151.

01788 551 151.

DWELLING – Refuge is able to help ANYONE WHO IS experienced domestic abuse of any kind. The service can also support any dependents you may have as well. For a confidential chat call 0800 408 1552 or go to www.refuge.org.uk.

