We will ensure that every pound invested has the greatest positive impact Finance Minister Rebecca Evans





Speaking ahead of today’s debate, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: Our draft budget protects public services, businesses and our most vulnerable citizens in the face of a perfect storm of ongoing financial pressures. Our approach is designed to maximize the impact of all our available resources, regardless of the difficult times in which we find ourselves. This means balancing the short-term needs associated with the ongoing cost of living crisis with the ongoing need to make long-term changes and create a stronger, fairer and greener Wales. The Welsh Government’s budget is worth up to £3 billion less over the 3-year spending review period than when it was originally announced, with the 2023-2024 draft budget worth up to £1 billion less. Wales also faces a £1.1bn funding shortfall as a result of UK governments’ post-EU funding arrangements. The minister continued: We have made some very difficult decisions, but our approach will ensure that every pound invested has the greatest positive impact. We have refocused our funding towards our 3 key priorities for 2023-24: protecting frontline public services and our ambitions for the future, continuing to provide help to those most affected by the cost of living crisis and support our economy until close. – times of recession. Last Friday, the Welsh Government made an improved pay offer to unions, leading to the suspension of strike action across much of the NHS. The minister added: I recognize the ongoing challenges around public sector pay and we continue to work closely with the unions to find a solution to the pay dispute. We fully understand the strength of feeling from the workforce. We will continue to do what we can with the resources we have, despite the UK government repeatedly refusing to give hardworking public sector workers a pay rise. The Spring Budget in March will be another opportunity for the Chancellor to put this right and we are reiterating our calls for him to take action to protect public services. The Welsh Government’s draft budget commits a further £165 million to NHS Wales to help protect frontline services, as well as £18.8 million to the Discretionary Assistance Fund, providing emergency cash payments to people facing financial hardship. A further £227 million is also being given to local government to help maintain services provided by councils, such as schools and social care. This funding also helps deliver a 2-year €460 million business support package, which offers 75% fee relief and ensures that inflation will not impact the amount of fees businesses pay.

