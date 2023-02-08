Defra confirms submission of annual health and wellbeing review NFUonline





On 7 February, Defra announced the opening of SFI’s annual health and wellness review. for qualified farmers. The annual vet visit is the first element of governments Animal Health and Welfare Pathway which is being developed to support continuous improvements in farm animal health and welfare in England. What does the review include? Defra has been carrying out the review over the past year. Through it, farmers who keep cattle, sheep and pigs can receive funds to pay for an annual vet visit. The review may be conducted by a veterinarian, or a veterinarian-led team, at the farmer’s option, and will take place over a period of 2-3 hours at a convenient time. It will focus on specific animal health and welfare priorities: Discuss animal health and welfare and agree on achievable actions for the coming year

Carrying out diagnostic testing – BVD in cattle / PRRS in pigs / lameness in sheep

Discussion on the use of medicines

Collect data to understand national herd/flock health, this data will be anonymous and not used for future inspections or enforcement purposes The annual review is designed to: reduce endemic diseases

improve animal welfare

increase productivity

ensure that the use of veterinary drugs and vaccines is appropriate Paid vet visits will initially only be available to BPS-eligible farmers who keep more than 50 pigs, 20 sheep or 10 cattle. The flat rates of payment for review will be: pig – 684

sheep – 436

beef cattle – 522

dairy cattle – 372 Fees are intended to cover vet time and testing costs. Eligibility guidelines can be found at: SFI Annual Health and Wellness Review | GOV.UK The NFU would encourage eligible members to view this offer. The first step

