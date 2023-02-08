Massive area off the coast of BC, one step closer to an official marine protected area





A massive area off the coast of BC and under water is now one step closer to being officially protected. Fisheries and Oceans Canada is working collaboratively with First Nations to advance the designation of the proposed Tang.wan axwiqak Tsigis Marine Protected Area (MPA) on the west coast of Vancouver Island. 133,000 square kilometers of ocean space contains seamounts that are rich in deep sea life. It also has the only known hydrothermal vents in BC. The federal government said on its website that “the creation of this new MPA will contribute approximately 0.88 per cent to Canada’s goal of conserving 25 per cent of our ocean by 2025, making it the largest MPA off the Pacific West Coast in Canada”.



Read more: Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation Announces New Protected Area in ‘Breadbasket’ Section of Coastal BC Read the following: Chinese spy balloon: US Navy releases close-up photos of debris recovery Story continues below ad The proposal will now go to public consultation. Trending now Cineplex CEO says company is open to ‘experiments’ with cheaper tickets

Amateur metal detector discovers incredibly rare 500-year-old royal pendant “The main things that have been decided is that this will be an area that will adhere to the general prohibitions of the Marine Protected Area,” Fisheries and Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard Minister Joyce Murray said Tuesday. “That means no seabed mining, no oil and gas drilling, and no bottom dumping or fishing.” According to the federal government, partner First Nations organizations have designated or are in the process of designating Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas within the proposed MPA, under their respective authorities, including the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council. In October 2022, the Haida Nation House of Assembly Council designated the proposed Tang.wan portion axwthat’s it TsigisMarine Protected Area that lies within Haida Territory as a Haida Heritage Site. The Haida Nation and Canada also co-manage the SgaanKinghlas-Bowie Seamount Marine Protected Area, the shallowest seamount on Canada’s west coast.

