International
Experts call for crackdown on exploitative marketing of formula milk in new Lancet series
GENEVA, 8th February 2023 – The formula milk industry’s marketing tactics are exploitative and urgent action is needed to tackle misleading claims and political interference, according to a new. three card series published in Lancet today. The industry’s influence – which includes lobbying against vital measures to support breastfeeding – seriously endangers the health and rights of women and children, the papers show.
“This new research highlights the enormous economic and political power of the big formula milk companies, as well as the serious public policy failures that prevent millions of women from breastfeeding their children,” it said. Professor Nigel Rollins, scientist at WHO and author of a paper on formula milk marketing. “Actions are needed in different areas of society to better support mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish, alongside efforts to tackle the exploitative marketing of formula milk once and for all.”
Breastfeeding offers tremendous and irreplaceable benefits for infants and young children. It helps children survive and develop to their full potential, providing major nutritional benefits, reducing the risks of infection and lowering rates of obesity and chronic disease in later life. However, globally, only about 1 in 2 newborns are breastfed within the first hour of life, while less than half of infants under 6 months are exclusively breastfed, according to WHO recommendations.
Given the important contributions of breastfeeding to human health, Lancet the series recommends much greater support for breastfeeding within the health care and social protection systems – including ensuring sufficient paid maternity leave. Currently, about 650 million women lack adequate maternity protection, the newspapers point out. Misleading marketing claims and strategic lobbying by the dairy and formula industries further add to the challenges parents face, increasing anxiety around breastfeeding and infant care.
An Exploitative Trading Book
Caused by The baby killer An investigative report on Nestle’s marketing of formula milk in low- and middle-income countries in the 1970s, the World Health Assembly developed the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (the Code) in 1981 and several subsequent resolutions. However, intensive marketing of infant formula continues largely unabated, with sales of these products now approaching $55 billion annually.
The first newspaper in Lancet the series documents how deceptive marketing claims directly exploit parents’ anxieties about normal baby behaviors, suggesting that commercial milk products ease fussiness or crying, for example, help with colic or extend nighttime sleep. The authors point out that, when mothers are properly supported, such parenting concerns can be successfully managed with exclusive breastfeeding.
“The formula industry uses poor science to suggest, with little supporting evidence, that their products are solutions to infant health and developmental challenges,” it says. Professor Linda Richter from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. “This marketing technique clearly violates the 1981 Code, which states that labels must not idealize the use of formula to sell more products.”
The series explains how formula milk marketing exploits the lack of support for breastfeeding from governments and society, while misusing gender politics to sell its products. This includes framing breastfeeding advocacy as a moralistic judgment while presenting formula milk as a convenient and empowering solution for working mothers.
The series further draws attention to the power of the formula milk industry to influence national policy decisions and intervene in international regulatory processes. In particular, the dairy and formula industries have created a network of irresponsible trade associations and front groups that lobby against policy measures to protect breastfeeding or control the quality of infant formula.
Changes are needed throughout society
In addition to ending exploitative marketing tactics and industry influence, broader action is needed across workplaces, healthcare, governments and communities to effectively support women who want to breastfeed so that it becomes a responsibility social collectives, say the authors, instead of placing the burden. on women.
In particular, the authors emphasize the need to ensure that women have adequate maternity protection guaranteed by law, including paid maternity leave that corresponds, at least, to the WHO-recommended duration of six months of exclusive breastfeeding. Maternity protection should be extended further to the millions of women working in the informal sector who are currently excluded from these benefits, the papers point out.
Beyond parental leave, the authors call for formal recognition of the contribution of women’s unpaid care work to national development. Globally, women are estimated to perform three-quarters of all unpaid family care work – more than three times as much as men. By some estimates, this contributes to about a third of a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“Given the tremendous benefits of breastfeeding for their families and national development, women who wish to breastfeed should be much better supported in order to achieve their breastfeeding goals,” it said. Professor Rafael Pérez-Escamilla from the Yale School of Public Health. “A major expansion in breastfeeding training for health professionals, as well as statutory paid maternity leave and other protections are vital.”
Expanding breastfeeding training for health workers is critical, the papers say, so they can provide skilled advice to parents before and after birth.
