Remarks by Under Secretary Bonnie Jenkins at a UN Security Council briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security

New York, New York

February 7, 2023

AS DELIVERED

Thank you Madam President. I want to start by expressing my deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life in both Turkey and Syria due to the devastating earthquakes of these weeks. In addition to supporting our Turkish allies, the United States is also supporting humanitarian organizations inside Syria.

It is not lost on us that many of the Syrian first responders who are now pulling civilians from the rubble, just a few years ago, helped civilians who had been burned or suffocated by the Assad regime’s chemical weapons. The humanity and bravery of these Syrian first responders is astounding and we salute them.

I want to thank you, Undersecretary General Nakamitsu, Director General Arias and Coordinator Oate, for your briefings. I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated staff of the OPCW for so convincingly establishing the facts about the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regimes in Douma in 2018.

Reading this report, we can first of all remember the victims and survivors, men, women and children of the terrible attack of April 7, 2018 in Douma. Accordingly, we also remember the victims and survivors of the many other chemical attacks perpetuated* by the Assad regime. On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives on that grim day.

I also want to salute the Syrian and international organizations that responded to these attacks, helped the victims and collected much of the evidence that made this report possible.

As the Director General and the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) made clear in their report, the facts of what happened on that fateful day are not in dispute. The Assad regime fired two canisters of chlorine gas at two residential buildings, killing 43 men, women and children and injuring many others.

These findings are unfortunately not surprising. This is indeed the fifth separate case of chemical weapons use that the IIT has attributed to the Assad regime in all clear violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention. These are in addition to the four chemical weapons attacks previously attributed to the Assad regime by the UN’s Joint Investigative Mechanism.

Let’s also not overlook the questions raised by the IIT findings about the role of Russian forces in Douma at the time of the attack. The report states that Russian forces were co-located at the base from which Assad’s helicopters launched their deadly chemical attack and that they controlled the airspace over Douma along with the Syrian air force.

The United States and others have also long noted the deeply troubling role of Russian forces in the aftermath of the attack, when Syrian and Russian military police denied and delayed OPCW inspectors entering the country. In an effort to mount their own staged investigations, they also attempted to sanitize the site and remove incriminating evidence of CW use. We continue to have serious questions about compliance with the CWC regarding Russia’s assistance to the Assad regime in relation to the regime’s use of chemical weapons in Douma.

The report also rejects baseless accusations by Russia and Syria that opposition forces were to blame for the Douma attack. The IIT made it clear that it found such a fable lacking an iota of credibility. This should come as no surprise to most Council members, who bear witness, almost daily, to Russia’s blatant misinformation about its brutal war of aggression in Ukraine.

As my colleagues have done many times before me, I am reiterating the US call for accountability for those responsible for the numerous chemical weapons attacks carried out by the Assad regime, including the one in Douma. We also urge members of this council not to overlook the classified annex of the Douma report. It is available to all OPCW members and its findings should also be discussed.

The Assad regime must comply with its international obligations and provide OPCW staff with immediate and unhindered access so they can conduct inspections and continue the investigation of Syria’s incomplete accounting of its stockpile. chemical weapons. In particular, we remain deeply concerned about Syria [potential] efforts to rebuild its chemical weapons program. Russia, for its part, must stop shielding the Syrian government from responsibility.

There must also be no impunity for the use of chemical weapons, and the United States remains steadfast in its efforts to hold accountable the individuals responsible for the chemical attacks in Syria. We have already imposed sanctions and visa ineligibility on more than 300 individuals and entities linked to Syria’s chemical weapons program and will continue to use these and others to promote accountability for those responsible for these acts hated.

With the Chemical Weapons Convention Review Conference fast approaching, these findings also strengthen our resolve to work with other responsible nations to strengthen the Chemical Weapons Convention and keep the OPCW fit for purpose.

We also support investigative efforts, such as the UN’s International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), which is building case files on violations and abuses in Syria, including the use of chemical weapons. She is sharing the information and evidence she gathers with prosecutors.

The work of the IIIMs has already helped to commute the sentences of former regime officials in Europe, and we expect more investigations and prosecutions, possibly even here in the United States, thanks to the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act that the President Biden recently signed it into law.

Now, I understand that this Council, at times, may be a little weary of the Syrian chemical weapons issue. However, in light of this latest report on Syria’s flagrant non-compliance with its international obligations under the CWC and UN Security Council Resolution 2118, we are reminded that now is not the time to reduce our oversight of regime compliance with Security Council resolutions, or turn a blind eye to the further deterioration of its dismal cooperation with the OPCW. Syria’s blatant disregard for its obligations is an affront to this Council and the international order.

The heinous acts documented in the OPCW report and the brazen efforts of the Syrian regimes to deny and avoid responsibility show once again why the United States is not normalizing relations with the Assad regime.

So we strongly urge any country engaging with the Syrian regime to take into account the brutal human rights regimes over the past 12 years and the violations that the OPCW has documented in Douma and elsewhere.

Thank you for your attention.

*done