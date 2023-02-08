New sanctions target Putin’s war machine and financial networks as UK steps up economic pressure on Russia

The UK’s new sanctions step up economic pressure on the Russian military and Kremlin elites

The announcement comes as President Zelensky makes his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion

Includes elusive individuals involved in Kremlin financial networks and IT companies serving those close to Putin

Military targets involved in the production of Russian combat equipment were also targeted

The Foreign Secretary today (Wednesday, February 8) issued a new round of sanctions against the Russian military and Kremlin elites.

In total, the UK sanctions package targets 6 entities that provide military equipment such as drones to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as 8 individuals and 1 entity linked to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power among the elites of Kremlin.

The announcement comes as President Zelenskyy arrives in the UK today to meet the prime minister and visit Ukrainian troops. Leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate increase in military equipment in the country to help counter the Russian spring offensive, and bolstered by long-term support.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not be broken by his tyrannical occupation. It has responded by indiscriminately hitting civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country. We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support. These new sanctions accelerate economic pressure on Putin, undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail. I am determined, in accordance with our laws, that Russia will not have access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Today’s sanctions target organizations that Putin’s military relies on to maintain its illegal occupation of Ukraine. They are:

CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones that have been used to destroy Ukrainian combat vehicles.

RT-Komplekt that produces parts for the helicopters used by Russia in its attack on Ukraine.

Oboronlogistics, which organizes the transport and distribution of Russian military equipment.

Universalmash and Lipetsk, which manufacture or modify tracked chassis for anti-aircraft missile systems used by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

Topaz, a software company involved in military aviation.

These designations, along with unprecedented trade measures implemented by the UK and international partners, continue to undermine the Russian military complex by causing shortages in critical components that Russia needs to support its attack on Ukraine and hampering military capabilities for years to come. the following.

A group of those linked to Putin through dark financial networks are also targeted by today’s sanctions. These Kremlin elites owe their positions of power and authority to Putin, who enjoys personal wealth and oversight of state industries as a thank you for their loyalty.

IT services company Moscoms LLC has been sanctioned. The company acts as a nexus for the Russian elite, providing hosting domains to many involved in destabilizing Ukraine. This includes LLCinvest.ru, which is linked to 86 companies within Putin’s web worth a total of 3.7 billion. The LLCInvest domain is also used by the organization that owns Shellest, a yacht linked to Putin and regularly used for trips to his palace.

Today’s package also includes 5 individuals linked to Putin’s luxury residences, including Putin’s 100 billion ruble mansion and Putin’s lakeside dacha. This includes:

Boris Titov – Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of Entrepreneurs, who was awarded after buying 740 hectares of vineyards on the palace land.

Nikolay Egorov – Until recently, Deputy Chairman of the largest private oil refinery in Russia.

Sergey Rudnov – owner of the pro-Kremlin newspaper Regum.

Svetlana Krivonogikh – a shareholder in Bank Rossiya and the National Media Group, who constantly promote the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Viktor Myachin Owner of Aerostart, a Russian aircraft maintenance and repair company.

By consolidating the wealth and power in his network, Putin is also able to expand his industrial reach across Russia. Also sanctioned today:

Alexey Repik – Chairman of the Board of R-Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company which received funding from the Russian Direct Investment fund. Repik is said to have had four meetings with Putin in the past year and owns the M-FINE jet, which is used by Putin’s daughter.

Evgeny Shkolov, a former assistant to the president and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for System Operator JSC of the Unified Energy System.

Pavel Titov President of Delovaya Rossiya, an association that represents business interests and was founded by his father, Boris Titov.

The UK has sanctioned over 1,300 individuals and entities since Putin began his full-scale occupation, as well as unprecedented trade measures coordinated with international partners.

Over 20 billion worth of goods are now under full or partial sanctions and exports of machinery and transport equipment are down 98% – forcing them to desperately ditch substandard semiconductors from fridges and dishwashers to build military equipment.

By maximizing economic pressure on Russia, providing 2.3 billion in military aid and 1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian support, the UK will continue to stand by Ukraine until it can secure peace.

Background

Freezing of assets

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any UK business, from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by the specified person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within UK territory and territorial sea and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of the specified person.

Travel ban

A travel ban means that the individual must be refused permission to enter or remain in the UK, provided the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

Transportation sanctions

The recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for any Russian aircraft to fly into or land in the UK and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to certain Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.