International
New sanctions target Putin’s war machine and financial networks as UK steps up economic pressure on Russia
- The UK’s new sanctions step up economic pressure on the Russian military and Kremlin elites
- The announcement comes as President Zelensky makes his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion
- Includes elusive individuals involved in Kremlin financial networks and IT companies serving those close to Putin
- Military targets involved in the production of Russian combat equipment were also targeted
The Foreign Secretary today (Wednesday, February 8) issued a new round of sanctions against the Russian military and Kremlin elites.
In total, the UK sanctions package targets 6 entities that provide military equipment such as drones to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as 8 individuals and 1 entity linked to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power among the elites of Kremlin.
The announcement comes as President Zelenskyy arrives in the UK today to meet the prime minister and visit Ukrainian troops. Leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate increase in military equipment in the country to help counter the Russian spring offensive, and bolstered by long-term support.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not be broken by his tyrannical occupation. It has responded by indiscriminately hitting civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country.
We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support.
These new sanctions accelerate economic pressure on Putin, undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail. I am determined, in accordance with our laws, that Russia will not have access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Today’s sanctions target organizations that Putin’s military relies on to maintain its illegal occupation of Ukraine. They are:
- CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones that have been used to destroy Ukrainian combat vehicles.
- RT-Komplekt that produces parts for the helicopters used by Russia in its attack on Ukraine.
- Oboronlogistics, which organizes the transport and distribution of Russian military equipment.
- Universalmash and Lipetsk, which manufacture or modify tracked chassis for anti-aircraft missile systems used by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.
- Topaz, a software company involved in military aviation.
These designations, along with unprecedented trade measures implemented by the UK and international partners, continue to undermine the Russian military complex by causing shortages in critical components that Russia needs to support its attack on Ukraine and hampering military capabilities for years to come. the following.
A group of those linked to Putin through dark financial networks are also targeted by today’s sanctions. These Kremlin elites owe their positions of power and authority to Putin, who enjoys personal wealth and oversight of state industries as a thank you for their loyalty.
IT services company Moscoms LLC has been sanctioned. The company acts as a nexus for the Russian elite, providing hosting domains to many involved in destabilizing Ukraine. This includes LLCinvest.ru, which is linked to 86 companies within Putin’s web worth a total of 3.7 billion. The LLCInvest domain is also used by the organization that owns Shellest, a yacht linked to Putin and regularly used for trips to his palace.
Today’s package also includes 5 individuals linked to Putin’s luxury residences, including Putin’s 100 billion ruble mansion and Putin’s lakeside dacha. This includes:
- Boris Titov – Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of Entrepreneurs, who was awarded after buying 740 hectares of vineyards on the palace land.
- Nikolay Egorov – Until recently, Deputy Chairman of the largest private oil refinery in Russia.
- Sergey Rudnov – owner of the pro-Kremlin newspaper Regum.
- Svetlana Krivonogikh – a shareholder in Bank Rossiya and the National Media Group, who constantly promote the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- Viktor Myachin Owner of Aerostart, a Russian aircraft maintenance and repair company.
By consolidating the wealth and power in his network, Putin is also able to expand his industrial reach across Russia. Also sanctioned today:
- Alexey Repik – Chairman of the Board of R-Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company which received funding from the Russian Direct Investment fund. Repik is said to have had four meetings with Putin in the past year and owns the M-FINE jet, which is used by Putin’s daughter.
- Evgeny Shkolov, a former assistant to the president and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for System Operator JSC of the Unified Energy System.
- Pavel Titov President of Delovaya Rossiya, an association that represents business interests and was founded by his father, Boris Titov.
The UK has sanctioned over 1,300 individuals and entities since Putin began his full-scale occupation, as well as unprecedented trade measures coordinated with international partners.
Over 20 billion worth of goods are now under full or partial sanctions and exports of machinery and transport equipment are down 98% – forcing them to desperately ditch substandard semiconductors from fridges and dishwashers to build military equipment.
By maximizing economic pressure on Russia, providing 2.3 billion in military aid and 1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian support, the UK will continue to stand by Ukraine until it can secure peace.
Background
Freezing of assets
An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any UK business, from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by the specified person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within UK territory and territorial sea and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of the specified person.
Travel ban
A travel ban means that the individual must be refused permission to enter or remain in the UK, provided the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.
Transportation sanctions
The recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for any Russian aircraft to fly into or land in the UK and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to certain Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-sanctions-target-putins-war-machine-and-financial-networks-as-uk-accelerates-economic-pressure-on-russia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New sanctions target Putin’s war machine and financial networks as UK steps up economic pressure on Russia
- Minnesota Wild News: Back from hiatus
- ‘Lie!’: Marjorie Taylor Green interrupts Biden in the speech
- Team expresses interest in acquiring Flyers’ Hayes
- Sports in Houston: The Kinkaid Girl’s Hockey Team Celebrates 6 Best Friends Who Signed to Play at Different Colleges
- It really saves people: Meet Minnesota’s first all-trans, non-binary hockey team
- Brock community saddened by tragedy in Turkey and Syria – The Brock News
- Long-term care home employee took $15,000 from residents’ trust accounts
- Race to find survivors as earthquake aid pours into Turkey and Syria
- NHL of the future? Beanpot coaches positionless hockey, the NHL of tomorrow
- Remarks by Under Secretary Bonnie Jenkins at a UN Security Council briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria
- Experts call for crackdown on exploitative marketing of formula milk in new Lancet series