Greenwich’s newly elected People’s Youth Council was welcomed into office at Royal Greenwich

Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The votes have been counted and verified and Royal Greenwich has a new batch of young councilors after a well-fought election for Greenwich Youth Council.

On Thursday 2 February 2023, 23 members of the GYPC were welcomed into office during the official election ceremony at Woolwich Town Hall.

Young people from schools and youth centers were given the opportunity to join the GYPC, a select group of young people who represent the views of children and young people and influence decision-making within the council.

This year, 28 candidates took part in a rigorous election campaign, with 23 chosen after voting in participating schools.

There were also 10 candidates to be members of the Youth Parliament and related members.

The campaign was well run by all nominees and an impressive 6,131 votes were cast across schools, with a turnout of 48%.

GYPC can announce their 2023-2024 Youth Parliament Members as:

Timi Jibogu

Obed Poto-Poto

And their deputies:

Oluwaseunbabara Symone

Samson Agbola

The ceremony was attended by Cllr Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, along with Cllr Matt Morrow, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People and Cllr Leo Fletcher, Mayor. They joined outgoing and incoming youth counselors, their family and friends, and teachers and youth support workers to see the results unfold.

Cllr Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said: “The GYPC is a great platform for young people to have their voices heard and as Leader of the Council it was a privilege to be there to see the new members elected. I can already tell that this group has ambitions to make a real difference and I look forward to hearing their ideas.

“I want to congratulate all the nominees for a well-run campaign. I know firsthand how hard elections can be, but the hard work starts again after you’ve won!”

Cllr Morrow added: “I’m really grateful to all the outgoing councilors for their hard work during their term, I know I’ve really enjoyed working with them and I hope they’re proud of all they’ve achieved .

“We are lucky to have such an engaged and ambitious group of young councilors at Royal Greenwich and I can’t wait to see what they can do once they have recovered from their election campaigns!”

Find out more about Greenwich Youth Council