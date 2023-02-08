International
Greenwich’s newly elected People’s Youth Council was welcomed into office at Royal Greenwich
Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The votes have been counted and verified and Royal Greenwich has a new batch of young councilors after a well-fought election for Greenwich Youth Council.
On Thursday 2 February 2023, 23 members of the GYPC were welcomed into office during the official election ceremony at Woolwich Town Hall.
Young people from schools and youth centers were given the opportunity to join the GYPC, a select group of young people who represent the views of children and young people and influence decision-making within the council.
This year, 28 candidates took part in a rigorous election campaign, with 23 chosen after voting in participating schools.
There were also 10 candidates to be members of the Youth Parliament and related members.
The campaign was well run by all nominees and an impressive 6,131 votes were cast across schools, with a turnout of 48%.
GYPC can announce their 2023-2024 Youth Parliament Members as:
- Timi Jibogu
- Obed Poto-Poto
And their deputies:
- Oluwaseunbabara Symone
- Samson Agbola
The ceremony was attended by Cllr Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, along with Cllr Matt Morrow, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People and Cllr Leo Fletcher, Mayor. They joined outgoing and incoming youth counselors, their family and friends, and teachers and youth support workers to see the results unfold.
Cllr Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said: “The GYPC is a great platform for young people to have their voices heard and as Leader of the Council it was a privilege to be there to see the new members elected. I can already tell that this group has ambitions to make a real difference and I look forward to hearing their ideas.
“I want to congratulate all the nominees for a well-run campaign. I know firsthand how hard elections can be, but the hard work starts again after you’ve won!”
Cllr Morrow added: “I’m really grateful to all the outgoing councilors for their hard work during their term, I know I’ve really enjoyed working with them and I hope they’re proud of all they’ve achieved .
“We are lucky to have such an engaged and ambitious group of young councilors at Royal Greenwich and I can’t wait to see what they can do once they have recovered from their election campaigns!”
Find out more about Greenwich Youth Council
|
Sources
2/ https://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/news/article/2237/newly_elected_greenwich_youth_people_s_council_welcomed_into_office_in_royal_greenwich
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Greenwich’s newly elected People’s Youth Council was welcomed into office at Royal Greenwich
- UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as the new football coach
- Women’s Basketball heads to Massachusetts for Wednesday Night Rematch
- ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs in on BYU’s Big 12 Slate
- ChatGPT can write a Newsnight script but can AI rescue big tech? – BBC Newsnight
- Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey as death toll tops 7,800
- Super Bowl ad: WMU expert shares what to look for during the Big Game | UGM News
- Duke seeded No. 4; Will face Oklahoma Friday at National Team Indoors
- A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark.
- Celebrate Black History Month in Ottawa
- BBC chairman slammed by MPs for role in loaning Boris Johnson
- Josh Sinagoga named to Michigan’s football staff