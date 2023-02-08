Russia’s Second Silent War Against Its Human Capital

One of the main sociopolitical problems of Russian society is that seventy-year-old political leaders are deciding for young people how they will live and what they will die for.

Late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to draw up a package of measures by 2023 that will increase birth rates and life expectancy in Russia. He also expressed dismay at the decline in births in a number of regions. However, just a few days later, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed changing the age at which Russian men are recruited for conscription from eighteen to twenty-one and raising the upper age limit for conscription from twenty-seven to thirty. . This would mean that young people would be called up after graduation and trained specialists would leave the labor market to have their skills canceled by military service.

There is a huge discrepancy between these two objectives. If men go to war or emigrate en masse instead of becoming fathers, where will the children come from? The effect on the labor market will also be severe: recruiting at such a productive age takes the workforce away from an economy that is already expected to lose 3–4 million people aged twenty to forty by 2030 (compared to 2020) for objective demographic reasons.

The working population is also losing those who have already left or will leave the country in response to the intense militarization of life, not to mention those who are mobilized, killed or maimed in combat if the so-called “special operation” continues.

Together, this will create a significant labor force deficit and a number of demographic problems, further exacerbating the negative dynamics of births. observed in Russia since 2016-2017. The reduction of the working-age population will become chronic, and the “preservation of the people” that Putin has talked about for many years will not be achieved.

Some of the objective reasons for Russia’s demographic problems reflect historical dynamics: the number of women of childbearing age is fallingand the average age at which women give birth is steadily increasing in modernized, urban, and well-educated populations.

There are also short-term and medium-term factors (which can also have long-term consequences). COVID-19 pandemic and “special military operation” have created a background of extreme uncertainty for the future. This has predictably changed family planning: some people are deciding not to have children or to postpone starting a family or having another child until more psychologically and financially stable periods. Nor does the militarization of life in Russia encourage people to add to their families, except for those who consider it their duty to supply the motherland with cannon fodder for future wars.

One year of military service for the 300,000 men mobilized in the army in September and October 2022 means 25,000 fewer births. RATINGS Mikhail Denisenko, director of the Institute of Demography of the Higher School of Economics. This is not a large number, but it could increase significantly as a result of emigration, the long-term decline in the birth rate and the possible expansion of the age of mobilization.

Russian lawmakers are also trying to boost the birth rate. Concerned about diminishing the production of future soldiers for their imaginary empire, the legislators – supported by the clergy – are meditation partial abortion ban. However, Russia has largely completed the “third demographic transition,” when the majority of the population gains the ability to regulate birth rates. Abortions are is no longer widespread in place.

We are seeing a phenomenon that Russia has faced many times: wave after wave of wars and repressions that drain human resources. The best way to promote higher birth rates is to create the conditions for a stable, predictable, peaceful and secure life – including the young, safe from the clutches of the military.

By 2022, Russia was considered a middle-income market economy, although that income was not evenly distributed, prompting a trend which worries experts in the economics of education: young people whose families cannot afford to send them to university are beginning to reject higher education in favor of secondary vocational training, which allows them to enter more quickly in the labor market.

The proposal to change the recruitment age to twenty-one, which is likely to be approved by the Kremlin, will be a double blow to the labor market and the economy: highly qualified graduates will not be able to enter in the labor market and on the contrary will end. go to the army and lose their qualifications, while young people with professional degrees who are already in the labor market will be disengaged from the economy partly towards improving their skills. It would be a mistake to think that this would not affect the qualitative and quantitative indicators of Russian GDP, family income and the quality of human capital.

In essence, a second war is being waged in the country: a war against the quality of human capital. And the militarization of the country creates all the conditions to reduce this quality as long as possible. Although Russia will not see large-scale unemployment, this is only the case because the economy will face a deficit of low-skilled labor.

Putin has encouraged the armed forces not to be shy about asking for more funding, and this also affects the quality of human capital. Spending on the military and security is “unproductive spending,” meaning it does not improve the quality of life. It is anti-human in every sense.

Meanwhile, the proportion of productive spending (above all, education and health) is stagnant at best and cannot compete with the unproductive spending that is a priority for a military-police state. Moreover, it is difficult to estimate the real scale of spending on the military and defense (including the defense of the state by its own citizens): about 23 percent of expenses in the 2023 budget is classified.

Another trend, according to for Tatyana Klyachko, director of the Center for the Economics of Continuing Education of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, is that the average number of years of education of the employed population in Russia is stagnating at best and falling in some aspects. This also reflects the fact that young people want to quickly enter the labor market and start earning money. The value of a good education is declining. For the state today, quick assembly and disassembly of a Kalashnikov rifle is a more important skill.

Authoritarian regimes want to get rid of high-quality, globally competitive education. The “special military operation” has only accelerated political purges in Russian educational institutions. We have yet to find out how many young people with science and technology degrees have left Russia (including fear of being persecuted for espionage or treason if they work on secret innovations). However, even the myopic state has noticed that the number of high school students planning to take the Unified State Exam in physical and information sciences has decreased.

A high-quality modern education produces modern, thinking people, and thinking people are not prepared to go and fight for false ideals. Educated individuals are independent individuals, including economically. A militarized state does not need independent people. It needs people who diligently obey orders.

One of the main problems of Russian society today is that the generation of 70-year-old Russian leaders is deciding for young people how they will live and what they will die for. This is not a responsible strategy that will contribute to the healthy development of the country and certainly does nothing in terms of “preserving the population”.

