Somalia Humanitarian Needs Summary 2023 (February 2023) – Somalia

Annexes

KEY HUMANITARIAN ISSUES

As Somalia enters 2023, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Severe drought, famine, disease and violence combine to bring Somalia to the brink of starvation.

About 8.25 million people (1.5 million children under five, 1.8 million girls (five to 17), 1.8 million boys (five to 17), 1.3 million women, 1.4 million men and 412,000 elderly) require humanitarian assistance. Significant segments of the population are on the brink of starvation. In the absence of sufficient funding and expanded capacity, famine is predicted between April and June 2023 and beyond for three population groups in the following areas: Baidoa and Burhakaba rural districts as well as IDPs in Baidoa and Mogadishu.

Humanitarian needs continue to rise disproportionately for marginalized and vulnerable groups. The growing rate and severity of needs is alarming. Within a year, 1.5 million people have gone from facing severe and extreme food insecurity to catastrophic levels of food insecurity. Somalis are hungrier, sicker and more vulnerable than a year ago, pushing more and more people to rely on humanitarian aid for survival.

DROUGHT

After the historic failure of four consecutive rainy seasons, Somalia is facing a climate event not seen in at least four decades. The current drought is the longest and most severe in recent history and has surpassed the 2010/2011 and 2016/2017 droughts in terms of duration and severity.

With a poor start to the current Deyr rainfall and a high probability of below average rains April-June 2023, Somalia is facing an unprecedented consecutive season of below average rainfall. Water scarcity is at critical levels exposing vulnerable people to additional risk. About eight million people do not have access to safe water and sanitation facilities. Drought-induced displacement has increased fivefold since the start of 2022 with more than 1.3 million people displaced by the end of 2022.

Climate change and variability are increasingly understood as key drivers of conflict in Somalia, as the struggle for dwindling resources exacerbates clan divisions and inter-clan conflict. Climate change disrupts rural livelihoods resulting in rapid urbanization which in turn contributes to high rates of forced evictions. These evictions are among the most serious and widespread security threats in Somalia and represent a cause and multiplier of the internal displacement crisis.

FOOD INSECURITY

Prolonged drought, conflict, high food and water prices and displacement are pushing the country to the brink of famine. One in two Somalis is facing food insecurity.

Over 8.3 million Somalis (49 percent of the population) are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity between April and June 2023, and about 1.8 million children under five are likely to face acute malnutrition by June, including over 513,000 who are expected to be severely malnourished.

Even if hunger does not appear, the situation is extremely alarming. Over 6.3 million Somalis are expected to face high levels of food insecurity between January and March 2023, including 322,000 at catastrophic levels of food insecurity. Cumulative levels of excess mortality could be as high as in 2011, when almost 260,000 people lost their lives, at least half of them children. In 2022 alone, 1,049 children died in feeding centers and many more without even entering the centers.

An estimated 1.8 million children under five are likely to face acute malnutrition by mid-2023, including over 513,000 who are expected to be severely malnourished. The incidence of disease, including an increase in cases of measles, contributes to increasing levels of acute malnutrition. Over 1.3 million children received treatment for malnutrition between January and November 2022. At the same time, 1,049 children have died in feeding centers since January 2022 following related complications. Many others may have died without being able to receive treatment.

conflict

Although the formation of a new government and the peaceful transition of presidential power in May 2022 brought some level of political stability, the security situation in Somalia remains extremely volatile. In addition to ongoing political and inter-clan tensions, the recent escalation of the military offensive against Al-Shabaab has resulted in significant humanitarian impacts including increased displacement and reprisal attacks. Overall, up to 450,000 more civilians are expected to be displaced by conflict in 2023. Protection concerns include widespread forced family separation, indiscriminate attacks against civilians, restrictions on freedom of movement, forced recruitment, abductions and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Continued military operations offer an opportunity for expanded access to areas previously under Al-Shabaab control, as well as the increased likelihood of widespread insecurity and acute deterioration of humanitarian access. This uncertainty will require partners to exercise programming flexibility to adapt to changing uncertainty, assess and provide assistance in newly recovered areas, and engage in coordinated advocacy for the protection of civilians.

DISEASES

Mortality in famine is often caused by diseases that overwhelm a weakened immune system.

Somalia is experiencing epidemic outbreaks with a measles outbreak resulting in significant deaths as well as an increase in cholera. High epidemic risks are attributed to low vaccination coverage, poor WASH coverage, lack of functional health facilities, low capacity for surveillance and rapid response to alarms. Increasing food insecurity and declining water availability and quality have led to outbreaks of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) and cholera in many parts of the country. As of December 2022, a cumulative 13,430 suspected cases of AFP and 73 deaths were reported. Similarly, more than 16,000 cumulative suspected measles cases were reported, 77 percent among children under the age of five.

Somalia’s overall health system remains fragmented, under-resourced and ill-equipped to provide life-saving and preventive services. With only 19 percent of health facilities fully functional, access to health care is severely limited. Famine-prone districts are particularly vulnerable as many children, mothers and people with illness or malnutrition in these areas may not be able to access health care. In areas where private sector health services exist, they remain out of reach for millions of vulnerable people due to high prices.

ECONOMIC PRESSURE

The lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable and marginalized people have been irreversibly damaged and the last coping mechanisms exhausted.

According to the World Bank, headline inflation is forecast at over 9 percent with food inflation at 17.5 percent, increasing pressure on households. High food prices disproportionately affect poor households, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), and exacerbate inequality.

The drought has devastated the agricultural sector, which accounts for up to 26 percent of Somalia’s gross domestic product, 90 percent of its informal employment and 90 percent of its exports. A third of all livestock in the most affected areas have died since mid-2021. Conditions for crop and livestock production are expected to remain extremely poor until the start of the next rainy season in April 2023, if not longer. , leading to further loss of livelihoods.