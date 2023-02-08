Walk-in clinic wait time in Canada averages 37 minutes in 2022: Medimap

On average, Canadians in six provinces experienced a 37-minute wait time for clinics in 2022, new data from Medimap shows.

Medimap, a Canadian company that matches patients with clinic visits, reports that in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the average wait to see a doctor increased 12 minutes from last year.

Medimap Waiting Time Index collects data from medical clinics, pharmacists and health professionals allowing waiting times to be published online. According to the company, about 70 percent of clinics across Canada use Medimap.

The company does not operate in Quebec, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador or any of the territories. The report included only cities from six provinces that had 10 or more clinics using Medimap’s software.

Medimap CEO Thomas Jankowski told CTVNews.ca in an email to “maintain a reliable sample size” that the company analyzed data from the six provinces that were available.

“The drastic increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics provides further evidence that health care systems across the country are struggling to provide adequate care.” Jankowski said in a Feb. 6 press release.

In the past year, the Canadian health care system has been under tremendous pressure with physician burnout at an all-time high, staff shortages and an epidemic of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza.

Many hospital emergency rooms across the country have been operating at or above capacity, causing many to seek health care elsewhere. Some have died waiting.

According to Medimap, Nova Scotia clinics had the longest average wait times in the country last year, with patients waiting an average of 83 minutes to see a doctor. This represents a 39-minute longer wait than in 2021.

Dartmouth, NS, clinics had the highest average wait time in the province at 117 minutes. Halifax clinics had the lowest in the province, with patients waiting an average of 55 minutes to see a doctor.

“While there is no single solution to fix this problem, our mission at Medimap is to work with health care providers, including clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and allied health care professionals to help Canadians find the care they need when they should,” Jankowski said in a press release.

Infected patients in British Columbia faced an average wait of 79 minutes in 2022, compared to a wait of 58 minutes in 2021.

Four of The top 10 cities with the longest waits included in Medimap data in 2022 were placed in B.C., with clinics in North Vancouver reporting average wait times of 160 minutes. The shortest wait time in the province was an average of 31 minutes at clinics in Richmond, BC

Saskatchewan clinics had an average wait time of 51 minutes in 2022, up 20 minutes from 2021.

Clinics in Regina saw an average wait time of 39 minutes. The longest wait times in the province were averaged in Moose Jaw, with patients waiting about 78 minutes for care.

Average wait times in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario were below the overall average, according to Medimap data.

Alberta clinics had an average wait time of 34 minutes in 2022, an increase of 16 minutes from 2021. The shortest average wait in the province was 28 minutes for Calgary clinics. The longest wait times in Alberta were at clinics in Red Deer, where patients waited an average of 71 minutes.

Clinic waits in Manitoba saw patients wait an average of 31 minutes in 2022, up 11 minutes from 2021. Clinics in Winnipeg had the shortest average wait times across the province, at 31 minutes in 2022. The longest wait in Manitoba was at clinics in Morden with an average of 93 minutes.

Ontario had the lowest average wait time at 25 minutes, an increase of 10 minutes from 2021. Clinics in Brampton had the lowest average wait time in the province, at 10 minutes, and clinics in London saw the highest average high, with 80 minutes. .