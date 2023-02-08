International
Secretary Antony J. Blinken In a Virtual Ministry of the Global COVID-19 Action Plan
THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Mary Beth, thank you very much, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening. It’s great to see so many friends and colleagues on screen today. Thank you very much for joining the fourth and indeed the last Ministerial meeting of the Global Action Plan for COVID-19.
So we created this campaign almost exactly one year ago, with a pandemic disrupting the lives and livelihoods of almost everyone on our planet. We came together to appreciate that foreign ministries and multilateral institutions have a critical role to play in coordinating and prioritizing this challenge across borders and across bureaucracies, because we know that a pandemic is not just a health crisis, but a security crisis; it is an economic crisis; it is a humanitarian crisis. Health security is national security.
We launched the Global Action Plan as an intensive 12-month effort mobilizing over 33 countries, as well as the European Union, the African Union, the World Health Organization to help lead the world out of the acute phase of COVID-19. And thanks to the work of so many of you, together with NGOs, the private sector, our health and frontline workers, we have made significant progress.
We know the pandemic is not over, but we have reached what the WHO considers a transition point. While COVID will be with us for the foreseeable future, we have dramatically reduced global deaths and serious illnesses. We have managed the effects of COVID through increasingly available vaccines and treatments, and we are figuring out how to apply lessons from this pandemic to increase health security going forward.
Along the six lines of effort we defined a year ago, our progress has been impressive and, in some cases, remarkable. First of all, this group has helped get shots in the arms, with nearly 64 percent of people worldwide completing the first two doses. Greater coordination through GAP has also strengthened supply chains and improved distribution in some of the most remote corners of the world, whether it’s sending supplies like syringes where they are desperately needed, or inventing new cold chain storage solutions. as Japan innovatively did. We combated misinformation and misinformation, holding local information sessions to address misperceptions and help skeptical communities appreciate that vaccines are safe and beneficial. GAP has also taken steps to support frontline health workers, from providing personal protective equipment to vaccinating these workers.
Today, nearly 90 percent of healthcare workers worldwide are fully vaccinated, and greater protection for our healthcare workers means they are better able to care for others. Testing and treatment were also strengthened to ensure that those at highest risk can be tested as soon as they develop symptoms and quickly receive medication and care if needed. This includes partnering with the private sector in countries like South Africa to make medical oxygen more affordable.
Finally, they were working to strengthen global health security. This means improving our collective early warning systems for disease detection, speeding up the production and distribution of vaccines, PPE and tests. It means negotiating a pandemic agreement with other WHO members, as well as increasing preparedness funding such as with the new pandemic fund that the World Bank and WHO are jointly establishing. The United States has already pledged $450 million to that fund and will look to other countries, including many of you, for your contributions and leadership.
Taken together, we were building a world better prepared to prevent, detect and respond to the next pandemic, and to do so quickly, effectively and equitably, because an equitable approach is what right thing to do and the smart thing.
Despite all this progress, we know that real challenges remain. Many elderly and immunocompromised people are not getting vaccines or antiviral treatments, and new variants, an unforeseen setback, could certainly set us back. The world cannot succumb to the cycle of panic and neglect that we saw with Ebola in 2014 and Zika in 2016. We like to say that this time is different. Now, we actually have to prove it.
In the long term, we need to institutionalize the role that foreign ministries played in the response to COVID and apply it to our ongoing efforts to strengthen health security. The pandemic underlined that we must face these common challenges together. GAP showed that we are capable of doing this. Now, I think it’s up to us to try to maintain the momentum to protect the health of our people, to save lives.
As we open today’s discussion, I just want to say this: Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your commitment and especially to the ministerial host countries: Japan, Bangladesh, Botswana and Spain. And now I can’t wait to hear from everyone else. Thank you very much.
Mary Beth, back to you.
|
