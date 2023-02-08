A Guide to Choosing a Charity: Goats and SodaExBulletin



The devastating extent of the death and destruction caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 continues to unfold. And people around the world are eager to help. How do you make sure your donations make the most difference?

These are the guidelines suggested by three humanitarian aid experts.

Start with due diligence.

Giving immediately is important for immediate needs, he says Ruth Messinger, a social justice consultant who previously headed the American Jewish World Service. But, she points out, “Never give it to a brand new charity that has no history.” To learn more about an organization’s history, there are several resources, including Charity Navigator (which has posted on its website a dedicated list of highly rated charities ready to help in the current crisis), Center for Disaster Philanthropy AND CharityWatch.

Also take a look at an organization’s annual report. It should be on their website (and if not, ask why not). The report should tell you how they responded to past emergencies and crises.

Make sure the charity is committed to helping THIS emergency.

“First and foremost, prioritize giving to established, non-profit organizations that have a presence in the area before the disaster so they are ready to act,” it advises. Amanda MorganSave the Children Project Officer for Private Humanitarian Fundraising.

And whenever possible, go to the country, he adds Cindy Huang, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, who previously worked at Refugees International. Do this by contributing either to local organizations staffed or overseen by those in the affected areas or to larger organizations that have a history of partnership and close collaboration with communities and groups in the immediate area. “Established presence is more than just having an office in the country; it’s establishing relationships with local organizations and community trust.” she said. Partnerships between local and international groups should be disclosed on the group’s website or in the annual report.

Huang’s experience working in previous humanitarian crises showed her, she says, “the critical importance of building up local leadership in response. These are the people who will be left to rebuild and work to create resilient communities in the present.” and for the future.”

Any red flags to watch out for before donating?

Perhaps most obviously, you should receive a receipt for your donation for tax purposes; if you don’t get one, something is wrong. Beware of possible scams: asking you to send money to a personal bank account; sketchy social media campaigns; websites that appear incomplete, lacking budget or essential information about how the organization works and what it does.

Can or should you donate your contribution to a certain type of aid?

For humanitarian disasters like this, giving flexibly is the best way, says Save the Children’s Morgan. The lack of funds tied to any specific field of activity allows the organization to respond to immediate and changing needs. “And that’s the thing. Things change by the hour and that’s why those funds have to be flexible,” she says.

If you are keen to provide assistance with a particular type of medical or food aid, for example, look for humanitarian organizations that specialize in those areas.

What if I want to send material goods like clothes or toys?

The three experts emphasize: Give money! Says Messinger: “Especially after an earthquake there’s no reliable way to get any [specific items] to people. You’re doing the vetting to make sure the organization you’re giving to will use the money efficiently to get what the people who need the food, clothing and help they need.”

How can I help for a long time?

“There was a humanitarian crisis for many of these communities before the earthquake, and this crisis has plunged them into a deeper crisis,” says Morgan. This means recovery will take a long time, she says, with long-term needs for housing, health, education, protection and what is known as water, sanitation and hygiene “WASH”. There is also a need for psycho-social support for the various traumas that the population has experienced. That’s why it’s important to “make sure you’re looking at organizations that are going to be involved for the long term,” she says.

Huang adds a further thought: “Donation often increases when there is a humanitarian event or disaster in the news,” she says. But the need for help won’t go away once the earthquake fades from the headlines. Aid and donations will still be needed in the coming weeks and months.

Diane Cole writes for many publications including The Wall Street Journal AND Washington Post. She is the author of memoirs After great pain: A new life emerges. Its website is DianeJoyceCole.com.