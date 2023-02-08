International
The final steps towards the transfer will be discussed by City of York Council
City of York Council’s executive will decide whether to take the next steps in the transfer process at their meeting later this month.
At a hearing on Tuesday 14 February, senior councilors will consider the results of the latest public consultation to decide whether the devolution proposals should progress to the next stage. This decision will then be referred to the full City of York Council meeting on 23 February to allow a decision based on the views of all councilors on whether to agree to the formation of a Combined Mayoral Authority.
This follows the devolution public consultation for York and North Yorkshire – which ran from the end of October to mid-December 2022. A total of 1,943 people completed the full survey for the devolution element of the public consultation, expressing their views on a range of topics including housing, transport, skills and employment and climate change.
The overall response to the consultation on the proposed areas of change was positive, with the majority of respondents (54%) supporting or strongly supporting the proposed governance arrangements in the scheme, including an elected mayor and a combined authority. the mayor, to unlock the benefits. of the transfer agreement. About a third (32%) of respondents opposed or strongly opposed the proposals.
The consultation campaign produced 1.6 million impressions across social media channels and generated almost 10,000 visits to the online transfer survey platform.
Under the proposed devolution deal, York and North Yorkshire will gain new powers from central government and control of funding, including £540 million for local priorities such as economic growth, transport, housing and action to tackle climate change.
Leader of City of York Council, Councilor Keith Aspden, commented:
“The evolution presents an important and historic opportunity for York and the North Yorkshire region to secure new power and investment that has the potential to boost our local economy and support our communities now and in the long term .
“This next decision is an important step in unlocking the transfer and the benefits that can come with it. Given the importance of this decision, it was great to see so many involved in the consultation – I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to look at the plans and give their feedback. Having now consulted with residents, businesses and organizations across the city, we will discuss whether to continue with the process and make the final decision at a Full Council meeting later in February so that all councilors have the opportunity to have their say.
Further details of this City of York Council Executive meeting can be viewed online.
