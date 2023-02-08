The food waste collection scheme was extended to thousands more homes





The council’s cabinet member for the environment Judi Gasser has announced an extension of a food waste collection scheme to cover thousands more Wandsworth homes. Around 2,300 households in Southfields already benefit from separate collections for food waste as part of a local pilot initiative designed to reduce carbon emissions. The council is now extending the scheme to a further 4,400 homes – including for the first time several high-rise properties and also a local school. The aim is to discover the best way to collect food waste, ahead of soon-to-be government regulations. The extended trial will include all different housing types and covers new areas of the borough such as Bedford Hill, Balham Hill Estate and Andrew Reed House in West Hill. The council also hopes to trial new ways to help estate residents recycle, starting with Keevil Drive, also in West Hill. Separately collected food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion plant, where microorganisms break it down to produce a biogas that feeds into the National Grid, as well as liquid fertilizer that is used to improve agricultural soils. Households taking part in the scheme will be given kitchen food boxes and biodegradable wrappers to store their food waste, plus larger outdoor food containers, which are then collected weekly as part of the normal service of waste collection and recycling of municipalities. Judi Gasser said: We are extending and expanding our food waste collection scheme to thousands more homes in the borough, including residents living in some of our tower blocks, as part of wider efforts to improve recycling services that we offer for high estates. This is something many of our residents have been asking for and puts us ahead of the curve in terms of preparations for the expected government requirement to make food recycling mandatory. Collecting food waste separately and keeping it separate from all the other household waste we collect will give a significant boost to our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint as we grow across the borough. It breaks down organically to produce an environmentally friendly biogas that helps power homes and reduces dependence on harmful fossil fuels. However, the council’s main focus remains on actively encouraging residents to reduce all forms of waste, including food, which is the best possible environmental outcome. Minimizing the amount of waste material that needs to be collected and processed is a key element of our carbon reduction efforts and in a cost of living crisis – reducing the amount of food that goes to waste helps ease the pressure on hard-pressed households. strong. budgets. Councilors of the Environment Commission approved the extension of the trial scheme at last night’s meeting (Wednesday). For more information on the council’s plans to tackle climate change, visit https://www.wandsworth.gov.uk/news/campaigns/climate-change/.

