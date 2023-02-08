Family Festival 2023 – Presbyterian Church Ireland





Many congregations have a connection with families who want their children to be a part of activities such as toddler groups, uniform organizations and children’s clubs, but are not really involved in the rest of church life. Another step might be to invite them to experience something more of the larger church family. Something suitable. Something simple. Something significant. However, this may require a lot of organization on your part. The new PCI Family Festival event can take much of the strain out of this by offering congregations an opportunity to invite families of all shapes and sizes, with children aged 0-11, to enjoy an afternoon of fun with outdoor activities, crafts and games at Crawfordsburn Scout Center in County Down. There will be something for everyone – a climbing wall, archery, orienteering, grass slides, an assault course for under 8s, or just the chance to take a walk on the beach together. Groups of the congregation could come early and have a picnic together at 1:30pm before joining families from other churches for afternoon entertainment from 2pm to 4pm. Can you gather families from your church and book them? Can you use this event to bring families to have a positive experience of the wider church family? Could you be able to make the event free by paying or subsidizing the families to come? That’s all you have to do! Others will take care of the rest. Why not get together and sign up as many families as possible from around your congregation to be a part of the festival? The cost £5 per person

Under 2s free RESERVATION To learn more and reserve your seats click here

